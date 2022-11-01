On Oct. 26, the Pinehurst Village Council adopted an ordinance restricting short-term rentals (STRs) in the village of Pinehurst. The ordinance passed on a 3-2 vote. Fellow council member Jeff Morgan and I voted against this ordinance. My primary reasons are as follows:
The most important issue for me, by far, is the quality of life of village residents. Earlier this year, the village undertook a statistically valid Neighborhood Quality of Life survey of village of Pinehurst residents. The survey found that 94 percent of single-family resident respondents rate their quality of life in their immediate neighborhood as excellent or good. This is a significant finding.
In addition, the Village Council just received the results of the village’s annual community survey. These results show that 95 percent of those surveyed indicated that the village is either an excellent or good place to live, which is 45 percent higher than the national average. Village Council and staff, as well as village residents, should be thrilled with this finding.
Once satisfied that the village’s quality of life is rated excellent or good by the majority of Pinehurst residents, I turn to the issue of private property rights.
I believe that the North Carolina Constitution gives property owners in the village a fundamental right to rent their properties on a short-term basis. That right may be restricted only if compelling facts are presented to the council.
I am sympathetic to the concerns voiced by a few village residents about the harms they believe are caused by STRs in their neighborhoods.
I considered whether their concerns are an oversized complaint specific to STRs, and then balanced those concerns against the overall quality of life voiced by the majority of village residents.
Various claims have been made about the impact of STRs in the village’s residential neighborhoods. These claims include: STRs harm residential fabric; neighborhood character and general welfare; and impact affordable housing. These are significant claims. As I review these claims, I must look for compelling facts to support these claims; I have found few.
Next, I recognize that STRs have been in use in the village as a historically allowable, established practice for many years. This use should be restricted only if compelling facts are presented to justify those restrictions.
Last, I have had the special opportunity to walk southern Moore County’s golf courses for more than 15 years with amateur and professional golfers who have been guests in Pinehurst. This has allowed me to talk with hundreds of visitors who stay in STRs. Their reasons are many. Most of them say that STRs allow them to share a home with their entire family. STRs are a more affordable option for them.
I believe the village of Pinehurst is a special community. Many of our residents “love” — their word, not mine — being able to extend hospitality to the wide variety of visitors who stay in STRs in their neighborhoods. How fitting, when the village’s tagline is “History, Charm and Southern Hospitality.”
Lydia Boesch serves on the Pinehurst Village Council.
