In the early going of the Revolutionary War, George Washington had a communicable disease problem. Smallpox was killing his army with greater efficiency than the British.
The great commander grieved that the disease, which had a mortality rate of one in three, was “more destructive to an Army in a Natural Way than the Enemy’s Sword.” The sick and quarantined were piling up, weakening his ability to confront British forces.
And so Washington did something wildly unpopular. He mandated vaccination of his forces.
So tells David Oshinsky in a recent piece in The Wall Street Journal. Oshinsky is the director of Medical Humanities at New York University Langone Health. His history of polio in the United States won a Pulitzer Prize 15 years ago.
Oshinsky’s story of the scourge Washington faced and his handling of it is both fascinating as a history lesson and a testament to our current day. President Biden’s — and corporate America’s — decisions to mandate the COVID-19 vaccination are merely the latest forest fires to burn through the political discourse these days.
You are more likely than not these days to work for an employer who is requiring — or soon will require — vaccination to control the spread of the coronavirus. If you are active-duty military, a military contractor, a health care worker or in some public-facing job, chances are you have already been vaccinated.
And yet resistance to mandated vaccination remains strong among those holding out for a number of reasons. More often than not, the unvaccinated strongly believe they have freedom to choose whether to get the shot or not.
There is an abiding strain of “patriotism” running through this line of thought — that we have a foundational right in this country, granted to us by the Founding Fathers — to resist that which obstructs our freedom. Under this belief, individualism supersedes orders of the state. It’s federalism vs. states’ rights all over again.
Vaccination hesitancy, of course, is not new. Although vaccines have been wildly effective historically — smallpox was virtually eradicated — some preventable diseases have remained because of hold-outs. News stories of occasional measles outbreaks — 58 years after the first effective vaccine — still pop up from time to time, often arising in tight-knit religious communities that hold strong beliefs against such medical interventions.
George Washington had plenty of vaccine deniers too, Oshinsky tells us. Unlike today’s modern vaccines, which have minimal side effects, the inoculation had its own mortality rate back then of about 3 percent. It was a nasty process of basically harvesting the pustule of an infected victim and giving it to another, who contracted a milder case but lived and gained immunity.
A much safer vaccine came about in 1796, Oshinsky says, but the nastier procedure had the desired effect. Smallpox mostly disappeared from Washington’s forces, allowing him to fight on and win the day for life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness — and vaccine hesitancy stubbornness.
Over the next 100 years or so, vaccination literally was the source of street battles and — distinctly less bloody — court battles.
One such court battle eventually wound up before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1905. A local pastor defied a smallpox mandate during an outbreak and refused to pay the $5 fine.
The plaintiff, Henning Jacobson, argued the vaccine was dangerous and that healthy people like himself posed little danger to others. And the only ones he could hurt would be other unvaccinated individuals. In the end, Jacobson said, the right to vaccinate belonged to the individual, not the state or any other medical authority.
Sound familiar?
And yet, Jacobson lost and it wasn’t close. The Court’s 7-2 ruling was emphatic.
The Court ruled in its opinion that “in every well ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members, the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”
“Real liberty for all,” the ruling went on, “could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own (liberty,) whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
And as for the Constitution, the court said that “the liberty secured by the Constitution does not import an absolute right in each person to be at all times, and in all circumstances, wholly freed from constraint.”
The anti-vaccination movement has been an uphill battle ever since. The Jacobson ruling has been upheld consistently over the years. It exists today as the foundation upon which schools require shots before entering kindergarten and seventh grade. Virtually all health systems mandate a flu vaccine annually as a condition of employment for all staff and volunteers, even though it is less effective than all of the COVID-19 vaccines. And the military, like George Washington almost 250 years ago, mandates vaccination for a host of diseases, including — now — COVID-19.
The pursuit of life, liberty and happiness are important ideals to uphold and protect — many men and women have died for them in our history — but the very pursuit is jeopardized by a community whose members, presented with prevention, do not protect from illness themselves, others or even their loved ones.
Oshinsky concludes his piece in The Wall Street Journal with a passage Benjamin Franklin wrote in his autobiography.
“I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the smallpox,” Franklin wrote. “I long regretted bitterly and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation.”
