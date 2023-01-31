I would like to propose an update to the adage, commonly found on bumper stickers, “God is My Co-pilot.” The update should now read “The Police State is my Co-pilot.”
Why, you ask? That would be because of the recent passage of federal legislation that reads, in part, “An Act, To authorize funds for federal-aid highways, highway safety programs and transit programs, and for other purposes.”
Should you not recognize it under that name, it may be more commonly known to you by its more common title as the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” President Biden’s signature accomplishment.
At a mere 1,039 pages, perhaps some Pilot readers missed its finer details. So, allow me to illuminate to the reading public the changes you can expect in the next five to 10 years to your personal conveyance.
The best part is the invasion of your privacy and the violation of Constitutional protections against unreasonable search and seizure and due process provisions.
The first element to highlight is apropos since it has the word “pilot” in the title. It is found in Section 13002 and is titled “The National Motor Vehicle Per-Mile User Fee Pilot.”
Don’t be confused by the words “pilot” or “fee.” It will be implemented and it is a tax.
It is necessary because, apparently, the current gas tax isn’t cutting the mustard. Here is language from the section: “…the Secretary shall coordinate with entities that voluntarily provide to the Secretary for use under the pilot program any of the following vehicle-miles-traveled collection tools: (A) Third-party on-board diagnostic devices. (B) Smart phone applications. (C) Telemetric data collected by automakers. (D) Motor vehicle data obtained by car insurance companies.”
Basically, your cell carrier, insurance company, the car itself and your navigation application will collect and report your every move. Don’t worry, it’s all voluntary.
Next is section 24205 and concerns the “automatic shutoff” capability in all new cars. Most of us have one now; it turns the car off when you sit at a light or in traffic for too long, ostensibly to save the planet. The upgrade to this is intended as a safety mechanism to protect you from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Much has been written about the potential nefarious (and potentially good) purposes a police state can use this shut off capability for. However, there is nothing in the law’s language granting overt access to law enforcement personnel. You feel better, don’t you?
These next two are batched for obvious reasons and are my personal favorites because they sound so benign. It’s for your and others’ safety, which has such a comforting COVID lockdown familiarity to it.
Sections 24209 (Reduction of Driver Distraction) and 24220 (Advanced Impaired Driving Technology), in essence are mandated driver monitoring systems for every new car.
Here is an excerpt from each section: “[T]he Secretary shall conduct research regarding the installation and use on motor vehicles of driver monitoring systems to minimize or eliminate — (1) driver distraction; (2) driver disengagement; (3) automation complacency by drivers; and (4) foreseeable misuse of advanced driver-assist systems”; and “… advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology must be standard equipment in all new passenger motor vehicles; [to] passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired; and (ii) prevent or limit motor vehicle operation if an impairment is detected.”
If you have any concerns, don’t, as this safety provision is in the law: “A rule issued pursuant to paragraph (1) shall incorporate appropriate privacy and data security safeguards, as determined by the Secretary.” See, no worries about privacy – the Department of Transportation will keep your data safe.
Section 24219 is a research-and-development initiative titled “Research on Connected Vehicle Technology.” Its stated purpose is to “promote connectivity between and among connected vehicles, roadway infrastructure, pedestrians, bicyclists, the public and transportation systems.” It intends to create “vehicles that send and receive information regarding vehicle movements in the network and use vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-everything communications to provide advanced and reliable connectivity.”
“Vehicle to Everything” connectivity. That sounds like fun!
To ensure successful implementation, Section 25005 funds a “Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation Grant Program.”
What does it seek to accomplish? “The deployment and use of a collective intelligent infrastructure that allows sensors to collect and report real-time data to inform everyday transportation-related operations and performance” and “the integration of intelligent transportation systems with other existing systems and other advanced transportation technologies.”
So, your car, the pedestrian and the streetlight will communicate with the Notice to Air Missions system, which recently crashed and grounded all flights across the country.
Finally, as the global leader we are, Section 24211 requires “Global Harmonization” of this new Orwellian monitoring system with every country in the world.
I am considering having bumper stickers made with the revised adage. It will come as standard equipment on all new vehicles.
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.