George Orwell wrote that, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
At a recent meeting of the Moore County Board of Education, three members — Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes — denounced the new state curriculum standards informed by Critical Race Theory (CRT), arguing that CRT was “teaching racism.”
Such statements on this topic echoed former President Trump’s remarks from the first general election debate when asked why he directed “all federal agencies to stop anti-bias trainings that rely on critical race theory or address white privilege.”
Trump replied: “I ended it because it’s racist … they were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to allow that to happen.” He added that it was “toxic propaganda” that will “destroy our country.” He stated that it encourages “deceptions, falsehoods and lies” by the “left-wing cultural revolution.”
Levy also accused CRT of promoting “tribalism.” He stated that: “Tribalism is the basis of discord throughout world history.” True enough. But when Pauline Bruno, president of the Moore County Republican Women’s Club, delivered “an impassioned speech” that denounced CRT at a previous meeting, Messrs. Levy, Hensley and Holmes gave her a standing ovation.
Bruno, remember, organized Moore County’s ill-fated “10 Million MAGA March on Jan. 6,” paid for by the local Republican party. Among the Trump supporters on this excursion were firebrand Army Capt. Emily Rainey and a local Trump activist urged on by board member Hensley to “kick ass and bring back some severed ears.”
So much for denouncing “tribalism.”
Mr. Levy’s further denunciation of CRT employed the cozy rhetoric of “colorblindness” and “anti-racism,” and “anti-tribalism,” creating a wispy illusion of fairness and open-mindedness when, in fact, his verbal makeover was no more than a new shade of lipstick on the same old pig, the same reactionary Trump agenda item.
Board member Ed Dennison sensed that the topic was being rushed without adequate foundation: “I think we need to know what (CRT) is … and I still don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing if we were even to implement this program.”
Given the effect these changes will have on our children, Moore County citizens might reasonably expect the entire board to learn the details of the new standards. Messrs. Levy, Hensley, Holmes and Ms. Bruno have given us their Trump Cliff Notes’ version. Should we be surprised if there is more to the story than what they have provided?
Inquiring minds want to know:
When will all the board members have done due diligence on this topic? Is it possible for members to judge fairly on CRT without all members having a clear unbiased understanding of what the theory involves? Has the historical treatment of Blacks, Native Americans and Hispanics been covered accurately and adequately in former curricula? Should curricula change with the times?
Does this CRT actually give students, as Mr. Levy stated, “a free pass based upon the color of (their) skin,” or is this statement a red herring? Does it beg the question?
Since the new standards have not yet been implemented, how can it be possible to prove, as another Republican Women’s Club officer stated, that CRT “is creating division rather than promoting friendship”? Is North Carolina’s current curriculum designed to “promote friendship” or promote truth?
Should we avoid teaching our students the facts surrounding slavery, Reconstruction, the KKK, Jim Crow laws, the Trail of Tears, Manifest Destiny and just “teach patriotism” as Trump suggested?
Slave traders took a race of people from their homes four centuries ago and sold them on our soil. Less than two centuries later, when we wrote our Constitution, we denied slaves their full humanity, designating them as three-fifths of a human being. We have systematically treated our Black brothers and sisters as less than fully human ever since. What good, other than to protect white hegemony, has come from denying that fact in our textbooks and classrooms, not to mention in our institutions, customs and daily lives?
Call it what it is: white supremacy.
Isn’t it possible to teach the glories of American history and society as well as the stains? Is it young students who “can’t handle the truth,” or is it comfortable white adults who like things exactly as they are? Young people today see on television the wholesale killing of unarmed Black men and women and the resulting catastrophic street violence. Shouldn’t such events be understood in their broader social, political and historical context?
Ultimately, how can we solve our nation’s persistent chronic disease — racism — if we gloss over or ignore its debilitating effects on our body politic?
A professor at Loyola School of Law put it this way: If our government is “afraid of addressing our history of inequality, then we can’t change it.”
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.