The United States is currently leaderless and has been for some time. Leaderless in the home. Leaderless in its towns and cities. Leaderless at the state and national level. This lack of leadership cuts across culture and politics, and no party or group is blameless.
Yes, there are pockets of individuals demonstrating good leadership, and the past was not void of bad leaders for sure. However, it appears we have reached a critical mass of generally poor leadership in the country at all levels. How this happened is not the subject here. What good leadership — and leaders — look like is.
I know there are good leaders out there because I have seen them. I know some of them personally here in Moore County. They lead their families. They run many of the small businesses we patronize. They operate our local farms.
I also served with them in the military. They led men into battle in Iraq and Afghanistan. They trained soldiers and genuinely cared for the well-being of their families. They judged people by the content of their character, not who their family was, where they came from or the color of their skin.
All sacrificed something. A few sacrificed their all for the ideal of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. They were men and women, Black and white, and every ethnic background. Some were newly minted citizens. Many were simple folks looking to serve something greater than themselves. So, what set them apart and how can we benefit from their leadership?
Leadership is modeled, not taught in a classroom. It is learned through observation and then immediately put into practice, much like a carpentry apprenticeship. Only through personal practice can we master it ourselves, often smashing our fingers a few times in the process.
Through their actions more than their words, good leaders will model discipline, integrity, long-suffering, compassion and followership (yes, great leaders are great followers).
In humility, good leaders serve those they lead, ensuring those they lead have the best training, tools, opportunities and environment in which to succeed. They also allow, and even underwrite failure, as it is often the best teacher.
Good leaders extend their influence outside of those they are directly in charge of. Rarely do they need to state they are in charge; people know it intuitively when in the presence of good leadership. Good leaders never seek positions, titles, or monetary gain, yet those are bestowed upon them by the grateful beneficiaries of their leadership.
Leaders know their stuff. Whether moms, accountants or custodians, they become the resident experts whom others seek for their knowledge and wisdom. They study, refine and perfect their craft because they know those they lead deserve the best they have.
They do not tell people what to do. They explain the desired outcome and model a successful technique. This does not mean anything goes. Good leaders know the rules of their field. Standards and discipline are their watchwords as they guide their charges toward success.
Then they step back and encourage creativity within the guides of norms, science and experience. They lead by example, never asking those in their charge to do anything they could not or would not do themselves.
Great leaders are calculated risk takers. The greatest risk they take is the trust they give those in their charge. They trust that they provided the requisite training and tools to enable success, then they allow great flexibility to their charges to apply them. They take responsibility for failure and give all credit for success to their charges.
They do not micro-manage and control every step of the process to ensure success on their terms. They do provide the right mix of chastisement and encouragement to enable continued learning.
This type of leadership requires sacrifice on the part of the leader. A sacrifice of time. A sacrifice of energy. A sacrifice of resources. Possibly even a sacrifice of the leader’s own personal goals and desires at the expense of ensuring that those they lead become who they were created to be.
These leaders are out there. I know them. Many just want to be left alone to lead their families, small businesses and farms. However, now is the time for them to step into new leadership roles.
In the words of Tina Turner, “We don’t need another hero.” What we desperately need are leaders who are willing to sacrifice their own comfort and desires for fortune and glory to humbly lead our town councils, departments of education, state and national governments, and their homes. To bring their integrity, morals, and experiences in real life back to the halls of power. To represent “We the People” and not to rule over us.
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
