Abraham Lincoln’s client was being sued. In his summation, the opposing counsel reviewed the facts of the case and concluded that “the facts can lead you to only one conclusion — guilty.”
When it came time for his summation, Lincoln told one of his tales. A young farm lad ran up to his father. “Father! Father! Sister is in the hayloft with the hired man! He has his pants down and she has her dress up, and I fear they will pee on the hay and ruin it!” The father said, “Son, you have your facts right, but you have arrived at the wrong conclusion.” With that Lincoln sat down. He won his case.
Like that story, much of the public today may have certain facts but flub the conclusion when it comes to the most modern scourge of the coronavirus and “flattening the curve.”
If COVID-19 were a benign viral illness, we might let it sweep through the population unchecked so that we could reach “herd immunity” quickly. But it is not benign. COVID-19 is a new, deadly virus, whose full consequences we may not know for years. If its mortality is only 2 percent, that’s 660,000 deaths before the whole population is immune, having developed antibodies by natural infection.
But that may not be effective. Many common colds are caused by other coronaviruses to which we do not develop life-long immunity. If COVID-19 is similar, we may be looking at recurrent infections. We just do not yet know.
Is it reasonable to let the healthy contract the virus while a vaccine is being developed? While two-thirds of the deaths are over age 65, the rest are not, so that could leave us with 220,000 deaths of otherwise “healthy” individuals.
While COVID-19 is predominantly self-limited, up to 20 percent of symptomatic individuals will require hospitalization before recovery. Let’s be generous and say only 10 percent of healthy individuals run this course. That’s perhaps 3 million hospitalized patients.
Our “magic bullets’’ are turning out to be duds. Hydroxychloroquine is no answer. Convalescent plasma is nowhere as effective as initially felt. New studies of remdesivir indicate it has no effect on mortality. Dexamethasone helps the critically ill on ventilators but may actually block antibody production in the mildly symptomatic patient. Polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies may help hospitalized patients but must be given intravenously and are quite expensive.
So keeping restaurants, bars, gyms and sports stadiums open may only generate revenues at the expense of extra medical care necessary to treat those millions of “healthy” people who developed complicated COVID-19 infections.
For me, the main reason to flatten the curve is to protect the health and effectiveness of our health care providers. Recent figures indicate that over 1,700 of them have died from COVID-19.
Ten months into this pandemic, there are still shortages of gear. Some must wear their single N95 masks for one week. Imagine working in an ICU and emotionally dealing with 30 deaths a week. Working 12-hour shifts in that environment can rapidly exhaust the physical and emotional reserves of our health care providers. When their effectiveness declines, mortality increases. It’s that simple.
By blunting the number of cases per week, we can replenish supplies and maybe even build up a reserve. We can commit fewer ICU beds for COVID-19 and have beds available for other emergencies. Flattening the curve can allow providers to recharge, regain composure and restore their emotional well-being from the numbing onslaught of cases and deaths.
Flattening the curve can also allow physicians to assess the effect of treatments and report evidence-based results and not widely circulated testimonials.
With vaccines, we have eliminated smallpox and have markedly reduced diseases like polio and measles. For some diseases like HIV, we still do not have a vaccine after 40 years. For COVID-19, we have multiple vaccines, but we still have only limited information on their effectiveness and how long immunity will last. They require “boosters” and may need to be given annually.
When vaccines become available and accepted by the public, we will have another tool to flatten the curve. We don’t yet know if patients who have had the virus will have long immunity. A small number of recurrent COVID-19 infections is worrisome. COVID-19 will not end quickly with vaccines. That leaves us with masks, handwashing and social distancing as inexpensive preventive measures.
With the present massive spike in cases, contact tracing is impossible. A severe lockdown is impractical; many Americans would resist it, and the economic impact would be devastating. But this intense desire to return to the old normal is a foolish pipedream. We must compromise and adapt to find a middle ground, which will be a moving target.
We need to now depoliticize this pandemic, put on our big boy pants and follow the evolving advice from our recognized experts. We can do this with few, if any, mandates. During World War II we tolerated four years of rationing. We resolved to do this because there was a war going on.
By early 2021, we may be approaching the same number of COVID deaths as American combat deaths in WWII, 291,000. This is a war; let us act like we know that.
Matt Farina is a retired pediatric cardiologist who lives in Southern Pines.
