In our 20s, we compared notes with friends about cool bars and nightclubs. We talked about music, dives open after 2 a.m and whether Denny’s was better than Skeeter’s for a 4 a.m. breakfast.
In our 30s, we compared notes with friends about day cares with availability and family-friendly restaurants. We talked about sleep deprivation and the stupid cost of diapers with cartoon characters on the waistbands.
In our 40s, we asked friends for the names of investment advisers and lawyers. We talked about brunch spots and the ungodly sums we were spending for our kids’ “travel” sports teams.
Now well into my 50s (on the higher end), we compare notes with friends about orthopedists and empty-nesting plans. We talk about daily pill counts and “needing our sleep” to justify 9 p.m. bedtimes.
I know where it’s going to go from here, God willing. The talk with friends — over early-bird dining because who the hell can stay up for a late couples dinner date anymore — will be of grandchildren and doctors’ appointments; the insane cost of eye surgery vs. not needing glasses; the real costs of aging in place; and “what’s wrong with this country.”
It is only a matter of time before I yell at the landscapers after mistakenly seeing them as kids playing on my lawn.
I’ve always been sanguine about age and aging, largely because I’ve always thought and felt younger than my chronological age. I got married late and had kids late. It was my way of staying young.
I come from pretty good stock. Dad’s first meaningful hospitalization wasn’t until he was 80, and then he went all in: quintuple bypass surgery and double carotid-artery cleanout. Hey, it bought him another 10 years.
Mom, though mired in the abyss of Alzheimer’s, is closing in on birthday No. 89. She’s survived two bouts of COVID. That she survived being the mother of four boys probably inoculated her in some meaningful way.
But my hips — and knees — don’t lie and I’m starting to feel it’s all wrong. It’s never a good sign when you go to the orthopedist for an achy hip and, when he gently tries to rotate your hip outward, you about jump out of the chair from the pain.
And it’s really not a good sign when he then says, “Have you met your deductible yet?”
And so later this week, I’ll get to have a peek at what’s going on inside. I suspect the MRI will show a tired hamster at the wheel.
None of us are Benjamin Button; we’re only going one way: toward obsolescence. I’ve always known that as an inevitability, which has grown over time to an eventuality. Now I hear a “knock, knock” and I’m doubting it’s a dad joke on the other side of that door.
I’m hoping still for a long and productive run in the years ahead, but it’s curious how much more lately I’ve been thinking about retirement and what that looks like. I love what I do and have a great deal of freedom within my career. I know how lucky I am; most folks are lucky to have one of those. Being editor of one of the leading successful community newspapers in America is a plumb gig, so I’m not close to tossing the keys on the desk and turning off the light.
But tempus fugit, and the other half of that expression is “memento mori,” or “remember death.”
If that seems rather moribund, look at it with another more common Latin expression: carpe diem! There’s a lot of days I still want to seize before it’s time to compare notes with friends about “active aging” and assisted living facility brochures. So it’s time to start thinking what all that “seizing” looks like.
We’re fortunate when that wheel of life keeps turning for us. All of life’s a circle, the great lyricist and singer Harry Chapin wrote. Let’s go ‘round one more time — at least.
