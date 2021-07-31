Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.