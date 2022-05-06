The seed pearls lost their coat- ing, but remarkably, the peau de soir wedding gown I lifted from the deep cedar chest had not yellowed.
My mother, Betty Jean Davis, cut the gown from a Vogue pattern and sewed it on my grandmother’s hefty Singer sewing machine 61 years ago for her walk down the aisle with Charles H. Frampton.
On our recent spring break, my teenage daughters were curious to see the fabled gown with a
lace-overlay bod- ice, bateau neck- line, three-quar- ter sleeves and covered buttons. The sturdy con- struction of the garment withstood the decades.
Each girl gave the dress a twirl and posed for pictures with its creator. Seeing the fabric take form once again, their Nana grinned with delight.
The hands that crafted that stun- ning gown — and the many play clothes and costumes and prom dresses hence — now twist a bit with arthritis. The groan of a subtle ache in my right thumb whispers my same fate. We inherit the good and the bad.
As the only one who, in that senti- mental moment, was both daughter and mother, I could not help but think about what my mother has passed to me and what I will pass on to my children — both wittingly and unwittingly.
Like the full skirts of that wedding gown, I hope the thing taking up the most space in their reservoirs of hope is beauty. In a world that is so often ugly and anxious, I want them to recognize beauty when they see, touch, hear, smell and taste it: pho- tographs with cousins at the beach; unevenly glazed pottery from art class; the melody of that one song we danced to in the kitchen; the fresh pine of the Christmas tree; the recipe for coffee cake. I hope they will create some beauty of their own, too.
There are a few other notions I hope they hang onto: the intricacy of relationships with friends and family, like lace, to be handled with care; the freedom to express them- selves in whimsical detail; and the sturdy structure of home and faith that will stand the test of time.
And I hope none of what they keep is too perfect, like seed pearls turned by exposure to the elements. Because even though it is a hard lesson to learn, nothing in life is perfect. And they don’t have to be either.
As Mother’s Day approaches, many of us will honor the mothers of our birthing and those of our raising with flowers, handmade cards or accidentally burnt toast delivered on a tray in bed.
They are mere tokens of thanks for the the arms that give hugs; the hands that tie shoes; the voices that call after the astray; the lips that kiss booboos; the eyes that reflect love; the feet that run all day; the hips that carry loads of laundry; and the ears that hear over and over again “Mama!”
Maybe they weren’t always perfect, but beauty doesn't have to be. Sometimes it's time-worn, and sometimes it even aches; but it's ours to pass on to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.