Pauline Bruno, a candidate for the Moore County Board of Education, has issued a mission statement promising to raise students’ test scores by “teaching our students to read and succeed at STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.” She states that “children should be educated, not indoctrinated.” Excellent.
But then the gloves come off.
“Too much time is spent on social indoctrination, Critical Race Theory and personal social (i.e., sexual) surveys that divide our children into genders, cultures, or groups. These need to be kept out of our schools.”
CRT has been stuck in Ms. Bruno’s craw for a long time. On April 12, 2021, Ms. Bruno delivered hundreds of letters to the Board of Education “letting (them) know how much we despise CRT and refuse to allow it in our schools. You will not indoctrinate our children! You will not divide our babies!”
As if on cue, her three right-wing pals on the board gave her a standing ovation. One of the three, David Hensley, famously urged his friends on the Jan. 6, 2021 bus trip to D.C. organized by Ms. Bruno to “Kick some ass and come back with a collection of severed ears.”
Unrepentant, despite the violence, death, and destruction of that day, Ms. Bruno posed proudly in front of her tree last Christmas wearing a sash proclaiming herself “Miss Insurrection.”
The oft-repeated rebuttal to her anti-CRT diatribe is that CRT has never been taught in the Moore County schools. Never. CRT is a socio-historical theory that is taught in law schools and graduate schools, not elementary, middle or high schools.
As always, these diatribes are giant, flapping red herrings that far-right extremists employ to inflame passions about ‘indoctrinated children” and “divided babies.”
Ms. Bruno correctly states, however, that “parents are removing their students from the public schools by the thousands.” She blames “indoctrination, lack of safety, and even discouragement from exploration and discovery.”
“Lack of safety” is clearly a legitimate concern. Mass killings of students have rattled parents, teachers, administrators and, of course, the students themselves. The pandemic and the spread of COVID have fueled the exodus, along with violence and drug use within the schools. Many parents remove students because they dislike the moral tone, the curricula or the guiding philosophy of the schools.
Other parents pull students from the schools because the quality of the schools has been diminished by teachers leaving the profession, unwilling to teach anymore because of poor pay, poor conditions or local political interference. And since many teachers have not been replaced, class sizes are larger, and gaps are often filled by unlicensed, untrained individuals.
Solutions are available, however inadequate. Many parents have taken to home-schooling. Others have enrolled their students in private schools. These options are more readily available to families with the professional and economic means than to poorer families.
Ms. Bruno, though, believes parents are removing their students from schools because they are rejecting the “dangerous indoctrination which is infiltrating our schools,” as she wrote in December 2021. She routinely blames CRT, but since it is not taught in the schools, it is rather a stalking horse for bigger game, namely, that students are being indoctrinated by leftist, anti-American teachers.
This notion dovetails with the activities of local MAGA enthusiasts, like Ms. Bruno’s fellow bus traveler, Emily Grace Rainey, who monitors local teachers, taking their names and intimidating those whom they deem “progressive.”
Bruno’s raising the specter of “indoctrination,” however, is a double-edged sword. Some non-MAGA parents may resent the prospect of “right-wing indoctrination,” worried that MAGA school board members will impose their own narrow political criteria for curricula, vetting teachers and selecting books for — or removing books from — the libraries.
Given their radical behavior over the past few years, Ms. Bruno and her three cronies appear to have been laying the groundwork for their own “indoctrination” — attempting to transform Moore County “public” schools into right-wing, re-education centers — “parochial schools,” only paid for by the tax-paying public.
Ms. Bruno’s past and present rhetoric suggests she will not be tending to school board business in an open-minded, non-partisan fashion. She clearly sees the world through an “Us vs. Them,” “Good vs. Evil” lens. In her “President’s Message” in February 2021 to the Moore County Republican Women, she stated:
“These people (anti-Trumpists) are not happy destroying America; they intend to destroy an entire civilization … The media and politicians are destructive, hateful and heinous. They will not stop. President Trump just stood in the way of them getting to us. These people are a darkness in our life. But God has blessed us with light. You are all lights.”
Come Election Day, Moore County voters will decide whether having a proud insurrectionist join her three MAGA allies on the school board is a good thing for our schools, teachers and students.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
(1) comment
Thank you for warning us about this crazy nutcase woman who has obviously been seriously "indoctrinated" by the lies and cheating behavior of the MEGA leader. She supported the attack on our democracy, the killing of senators, backing a lie that even the liar knew wasn't true, and is totally deranged.
Phew, we don't' need a nutcase like that.
