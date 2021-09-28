What Should We Think About All This Growth?
Most Pilot readers must have been taken aback by the remarkable recent series of front-page headlines involving major local projects. Some were perhaps more distressed than impressed, but more about that in a moment.
First, there was “Town OKs 100-Acre Mixed-Use Project,” under which a story by Laura Douglass detailed big plans for development of as much as 700,000 square feet of commercial space on 100 or so acres of land stretching between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road in Southern Pines.
It could end up including offices, stores — and as many as 650 residential units. And that doesn’t include an adjoining area that could see the development of a shopping center anchored by a big Target store.
All of that, of course, would be adjacent to a huge, formerly forested area farther east along Morganton that has already seen a dazzling array of recent construction. If you haven’t driven down there and checked out all that amazing activity more closely than you can see from the road, I urge you to do so.
Included are lots of residential units and rapidly completing work on two awesome, major new buildings to offer expanded services for both Pinehurst Medical and Pinehurst Surgical — not to mention a splendid new Southern Pines Elementary School.
Speaking of which: Another recent headline read, “Moore Montessori Settles Into ‘New’ Downtown Space.” And according to Mary Kate Murphy’s story, that “new” space is none other than at least some of that formerly occupied by — you guessed it — the old Southern Pines Elementary. What goes around comes around.
Next headline: “Village Gets Its Library.” This story told how Pinehurst — which, oddly, has never had a public library — will finally get one through the completion of a deal to acquire the old Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives.
This comes as the climax of a couple of years of debate and sometimes disagreement. It will be interesting to see exactly what ends up coming to fruition, though it is good to see things finally breaking loose. (As it happens, I am writing this on my laptop while sitting in the Given’s beautiful old, elaborately paneled Eric Nelson Room.)
Last but not least was The Pilot headline reading, “Village Debates Vision for Future Park Use.”
Beneath it, another article by Mary Kate detailed the strikingly ambitious long-range plans that the village has been developing for the 75-acre West Pinehurst Community Park adjoining the not very impressively named Chicken Plant Road.
If completed as now envisioned, which could take a long time, this park would cost an estimated $5.4 million and would include, among other things, “sports fields, parking, a shelter with restrooms, a playground, a paved greenway path, 2 acres of dog parks, nature trails, more parking and paved walking paths.”
And the beat goes on.
It’s hard not to get excited about all this, right? Well, actually, I can’t help noticing the increasing numbers of acquaintances — most of them older, longtime residents of this wonderful area —who are either quietly or not so quietly expressing a nagging concern about all this escalating growth and development.
Are we in danger of paving over and developing and marketing too much of this wide-open, carefree, once forested area that attracted so many of us in the first place? Are we biting the hand that feeds us? Killing the goose that lays the golden eggs? I’ve heard quite a few troubled questions of that sort in recent years, and I sometimes find myself experiencing similar misgivings.
On the other hand, though, try comparing our thriving Southern Pines downtown to so many failing ones elsewhere in our state. Try driving through once-busy Rowland down in Robeson County — as we Moore Countians often do on our way to the beach. All you see are boarded-up stores and few or no signs of any kind of growth. Are they happy with that?
Or try visiting the down-east town of Tarboro, as I wrote about doing a few years ago when I heard that their newspaper had closed.
“There just ain’t anything going on here anymore,” said a man I met on a nearly empty Main Street sidewalk — and this on what should have been a busy Saturday. “The mills and plants have all closed. And there’s no place to go shopping for anything, except Walmart.”
So. Yes, we have some legitimate concerns here in Moore County — especially the southern part. But we could be a lot worse off than having too much growth and too many newcomers moving here. Surely we should all be striving toward the same goal: achieving and maintaining a healthy balance.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
