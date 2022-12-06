As I write this at midday Monday (just before deadline), I — like everyone else in Moore County — am still trying to figure out what the hell has happened to us in the past 48 hours or so.
By the time this comes out on Wednesday, Dear Reader, you may well have a better idea about those recent goings-on. But for now, all I can say is that these events have been more sickeningly alarming than just about any others I’ve witnessed since we moved here a quarter-century ago.
And I’m clearly not the only one who feels that way.
Here are just a few thoughts based on my own experiences, written in the Southern Pines Public Library as I sit surrounded by lots of other power-outage victims gathered here to warm up and charge their phones and computers:
First, given my past involvement with the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines, I couldn’t resist finagling a ticket to a back-row press seat to experience the one-night performance of that group of elaborately dressed “Downtown Divas” from out of town.
But, aware of the high level of controversy surrounding the show, I arrived a couple of hours early to see what was happening out in front of the theater.
On one side, up on the railroad depot platform, a large group of protesters kept shouting angry complaints about the coming show while holding up posters with biblical passages and such. Out in the street, separated by some rope barriers and police officers, was an even larger and louder collection of show supporters who were there to protest the protesters.
It was impossible to ignore the high level of anger and emotion on both sides, which clearly raised the anxiety levels among those of us later entering the theater.
Never mind what I thought about the drag show, featuring men dressed like women, since this isn’t a theatrical review. Suffice it to say that I had resolved to walk out and go home after the first half.
When the interior was plunged into total darkness just as I was leaving, I thought at first that it was part of the show. But imagine the surprise all of us felt upon discovering that not only the theater lobby but also the streets outside had gone suddenly and alarmingly dark.
Fast-forward to the next afternoon, when I sat in on a news conference held up in Carthage by several county officials concerning that blackout — which, it turned out, had abruptly hit the entire county, affecting some 40,000 Duke Energy households and businesses. The cause was gunfire damage to key power transmission sites.
“What was the motivation?” Sheriff Ronnie Fields was asked.
“We don’t know at this point,” he said. “If you see or hear something we need to know, please call us. We’re working on every avenue. The FBI and the SBI are doing their things. And my staff. Every available officer is trying to determine what happened. Every municipality.”
Asked why Moore County was chosen for this crime, which has placed us in the lead stories on national news broadcasts, the sheriff understandably replied that the investigators didn’t have a clue.
“Does it rise to the level of domestic terrorism?” someone else asked.
“We don’t know at this point,” he said.
“Was there any connection to the drag show?” he was asked at one point.
“Not that I’m aware of,” Fields responded
That was a wholly understandable answer, given the early stage of the investigation.
Still, considering the circumstances — and especially the timing, with this particular power system so brutally and expertly attacked at the very midpoint of the much-protested and much-threatened stage performance — can this really be considered just a strange coincidence?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
