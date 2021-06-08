Here’s a snappy hand salute to Jaiden Washington, Liam McShea and the numerous other military-bound high school graduates included in Mary Kate Murphy’s Sunday Pilot story.
Jaiden, who just finished up at Pinecrest, will be heading for the U.S. Naval Academy. Liam will advance from Union Pines to West Point. Pinecrest’s top two grads, Victoria Kays and Monica Etowski, will attend universities under ROTC scholarships that require five years of active duty after graduation.
And so on. Again, I laud them all. Their varied forms of military experience are sure to broaden their lives immeasurably — while playing a role, however small, in strengthening our democracy and helping make our corner of this world a safer place.
I’ve gotta say: Of all the negative trends in recent years and decades, one that troubles me most is the drastic decline in our American population of any kind of military experience.
When I was growing up back in Missouri — in the wake of World War II and during the Korean conflict and the dawn of the Cold War — it seemed like just about all the men I knew or was related to (and quite a few of the women) were either serving in some branch of the military or had done so in the recent past.
Compare that to now. From what I’ve read, fewer than 1 percent of U.S. citizens are now in the armed forces, and only 6 or 7 percent of us have ever worn a uniform. We’ve pretty much gone from thinking of all those soldiers and sailors and airmen as “us” to viewing them more as some kind of “them.”
Here in Moore County, we no doubt have a considerably greater military presence than the average American community. If you don’t believe that, then go stand next to East Connecticut Avenue some morning or late afternoon and watch all those hundreds of vehicles streaming toward or back from neighboring Fort Bragg.
That’s fine. Still, my guess would be that if you got to know some of those good military folks, you would find that most of them are just here temporarily, expecting to be transferred somewhere else one of these days. That would probably mean that many of them think of themselves as “in” our community rather than “of” it. (I could be wrong about that. And in any case, there have to be lots of exceptions.)
So what should we do about this situation at the national level? Well, at the risk of touching off a lot of angry letters, let me repeat a bit of something I said in this space way back in a 2004 column, in response to a letter writer:
“Revive the military draft? Heck no. That doesn’t go far enough. … If I ruled the world (and this is one more reason my 16-year-old daughter, Kate, is glad I don’t), we’d draft everybody — young women as well as young men — into two years of public-service duty. No exceptions. No whining.
“Some participants could serve their time in the military, but only if they volunteered to do so. Otherwise, we’d base the nature of their service on their background and their aptitudes. Some would, say, help tutor inner-city kids. Some might join the Peace Corps and help in foreign lands. Others might work as hospital orderlies, laborers on environmental projects, or participants in programs to protect endangered species. …”
Under my National Service Corps, I wrote, youths would go in right out of high school. College would have to wait for later — though the program would have to be phased in “to avoid the specter of half-empty college campuses in the initial years.” Today, though, I’d probably offer the option of serving after college graduation.
So. That’s enough. (Or for many readers, I’m sure, way too much.) Don’t worry. It ain’t gonna happen.
Still, I can’t forget or minimize how much my three years in the U.S. Army Security Agency — again, right out of high school — changed my life forever, and for the better. I can only reflect on what a broadening and deepening effect it would have had if more members of subsequent generations could have undergone similarly challenging experiences.
Again, this is only a fantasy. Still, let me close on a note I sounded back in ’04:
“The members of today’s younger generation in America have had infinite blessings showered upon them. Let them give back just a little bit, I say. They’d be the better for it, and so would we all.”
OK. Let me have it.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.