You have to hand it to the Republican Party. Although the Republicans have only won the popular vote for the presidency once in the last 28 years … and …
Although they are currently the minority in the U.S. House, Senate and lost the 2020 presidency…and …
Although they have been caught red-handed, pants down, in bold-faced lies about election fraud, about mail-in voting, the pandemic, mask-wearing, and a violent insurrection … and …
Although they have lost more than 60 bogus lawsuits, and have been sued — along with Rudy Giuliani, the Pillow Guy, and Fox TV — for billions of dollars for spreading many of the above-mentioned lies …
... They keep coming back.
They’re like an incurable rash. They’re like the Kardashians. They’re like a Zombie Apocalypse. They’re the Energizer Bunny. They’re Wile E. Coyote falling off cliffs and smashing into walls. They’re the old Timex watch that “takes a lickin’ but keeps on tickin’.” You just can’t discourage them.
Their will to cheat is their super power, crushing any impulse to play fair or accept defeat.
Witness now their latest ploys emanating from Zombie Headquarters in Georgia, ploys that are spreading like COVID-19 to Republican state houses across the country. It’s pure genius: If you cannot win playing by the rules, change the rules so you can win. Building on generations of voter suppression, they are now taking gerrymandering to new heights, making it easier to pick your voters and exclude your opponents.
It’s Jim Crow with new feathers: Limit the number of voting days. Impose new restrictions on registering and voting. While guessing the number of jelly beans in a jar may be an outdated ploy, the new rules are more devious: Restrict mail-in voting on bogus, unproven fraud charges. Eliminate Sunday voting. Eliminate drop-off ballot boxes. Close election stations at 5 p.m. Make drinking water in voting lines illegal, hoping perhaps that Black voters will either stay home and hydrate or die in the hot Georgia — or Arizona, or Texas, or Florida or N.C. — sun. Genius. Pure genius. The Joker himself would be green with envy.
This is a leap, but I plan to use the craven, cheat-savvy skills of the N.C. Republicans to come to the aid of our state NFL team. I’m planning a grass-roots movement to enlist their aid to help my losing Panthers win. I believe N.C. Republicans could help rig and reverse the losing fortunes of our team.
Any “right-thinking” Republican would agree that it is totally unfair that the Panthers seem to lose so consistently. Just because the other teams have better players, better coaches and score more points than our team doesn’t mean we should concede defeat.
My solution, which I will urge upon the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is simple:
First, we imitate golf: Low score wins.
Second, the other team can only have six players on the field at any one time, and they cannot wear helmets or cleats.
Third, we get to choose the refs for every game — only pudgy white guys wearing MAGA hats.
Fourth, all of our games will be home games, and no opposing fans will be allowed in our stadium.
Fifth, every time an opponent’s defense crosses the line of scrimmage and tries to tackle one of our players, a 15-yard penalty will be assessed and the offending player will be sent to an “opponents’ only penalty box.”
Sixth, the opposing team’s offense must play with a football the size of a beach ball.
Seventh, if at any point in the game, the Panthers are unaccountably ahead in the score, the game will be called and the Panthers will be declared winners.
Eighth, if by any chance the Panthers still manage to lose, the score will be challenged in a Kangaroo-style court featuring Judge Janine, Rudy Giuliani, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.
Make our Panthers Great Again! (No matter how.)
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
(1) comment
Love it!
