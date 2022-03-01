Writing in this space a couple of weeks ago about the dismaying Ukraine crisis, I quoted an old saying in that part of the world that translates, “You’ll never understand Russia with the mind.”
Since then, I imagine there must have been lots of Russians who’ve had similar puzzled thoughts about the United States of America and the reaction of at least one prominent American and some of his supporters to said crisis. I’m referring to the man who until just a little more than a year ago was our president. You know — Donald Trump.
Consider just a few things that Mr. Trump was quoted as saying to a conservative radio talk show host as Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing for his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
He described the plan as “genius” and “savvy.” Putin was “smart,” he said, for recognizing the independence of breakaway Ukrainian republics so that he could start by occupying them.
“I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,” Trump was quoted as saying. “Putin declares a big portion … of Ukraine as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So Putin is now saying, ‘It is independent, a large section of Ukraine.’ I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. … We could use that on our southern border.”
It is hard to interpret that “southern border” afterthought as anything other than a kind of envious wish that the U.S. could find an excuse to invade Mexico.
As far as the current Russian dictator goes, “I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great,” Trump said in that radio interview.
That comment about Putin and his increasingly Hitlerian ambitions would be less troubling if it weren’t just another in a long line of examples of Trump’s attraction to other dictators around the world and his apparent envy of the undemocratic powers they can wield:
n Tapes transcribed in Bob Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage” quote Trump as boasting that the “meaner and tougher” foreign autocrats are, the better he gets along with them, which he insisted was “not a bad thing.”
n In those same tapes, Trump is heard saying that he gets along “very well” with Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoan, acknowledging that he’s “not supposed to” be friends with him because “everyone says what a horrible guy, but for me it works out good.”
n In a different tape quoted in the Woodward book, Trump bragged about “saving” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from a Congressional backlash in regard to a CIA finding that he was behind the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
n During the 2020 campaign, critics accused Trump of “dictatorial ambitions” of his own, citing his multiple comments that he wanted a change in the Constitution allowing him to run for a third term and stay in office — something he insisted he was “entitled to.” Yeah, right.
OK. Enough. If there’s a point to this, perhaps it is that whether we’re talking about Russian dictators or Americans who seem to admire them and perhaps fantasize about emulating them, it is often hard to understand them with the mind. There’s something else at work there besides simple logic or decency.
As someone who used to live in Russia as part of a movement of crazy idealists hoping to encourage the growth of democracy there after the collapse of the Soviet Union — and who fell in love with Ukraine after a couple of visits there — I’m sick to my stomach over the evil nightmare we now see unfolding over there.
But even more disturbing, in its way — and harder to understand with the mind — is the idea that any American president, current or former, would describe horrendous crimes being committed over there as “smart” and saying of the perpetrator of that evil, “He liked me. I liked him.”
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(6) comments
Penned by a terminally ill TDS sufferer. Under Obama / Biden: Putin invades Ukraine. Under Trump: Putin crawls back into his bunker. Under Biden / Commie-La : Biden ends America’s energy independence, gained by Trump’s magnificent energy policy. on the first day of office. World oil prices increase, funding Putin’s war machine. The Democrats and Trump-haters around the world own this disaster in Ukraine. And what do you know? All of a sudden Germans decide to fund their military again and shut down the new pipeline to Putin, but not yet the one actually pumping his oil. They ought to be begging Congress to put the Real President Trump in the White House. They are eating massive amounts of crow in Europe right now, but that solves nothing other than make Trump look better than ever.
I don't know if you are currently taking any memory supplements, if not, you should, because Trump has been out of office for over a year, most of his EO's were canned. Why this paranoia, he no longer has any influence in our government, you should be writing the positive impacts of Joe Biden. This phobia, fear, and relentless columns, about Trump, are they all intended to distract from the realities of inflation, empty store shelves, gas prices, crime, a million illegal immigrants , etc. This column is a rehashing years gone by, a bunch of old news, the rumblings of a disgruntled man, maybe that is all you are capable of anymore. Difficult to tell the difference between your columns and Shaw's.
Mark, I don't know where you've been but many Republican Senators are very quick to agree with anything Trump says and that includes what was recently said as quoted above. He still has a hold on them like baby ducks following their mother and they can't seem to break away and stand on their own.
Not a hold on them Sally. They know brilliance when they see it.
Yes, yes, yes!
Thank you
Yes, more pigswill for Sally.[wink]
