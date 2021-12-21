Twas the week before Christmas in this little town — giving so many chances to smile and not frown.
Southern Pines is so nice in all ways and all seasons. But lately we’ve had quite a few extra reasons
To feel our good fortune in living right here — even more than we feel in the rest of the year.
All you need is to drive through our splendid downtown, and to see all the stuff going on all around.
With a happy expression in everyone’s eye — in spite of the shortage of parking nearby.
The stores are all offering so many a gift — with each sure to give someone’s spirit a lift.
You’ll find jewels over here, sporting goods over there, or lots of fine items of clothing to wear.
The Country Bookshop is a source of such pride, with an endless selection of reading inside.
And if you get hungry while shopping around, we’re talking a place where good eat’ries abound.
And there sits our Sunrise, the source of such pride —when so many theaters elsewhere have died.
And speaking of which: You just missed a great show, if you weren’t in attendance a few days ago,
When the Sunrise was bulging with such a big crowd that we couldn’t stop clapping and cheering out loud.
I refer to a show by the Paul Murphy clan. Be sure that you catch it next year if you can.
And while on that subject: In many a town, it’s not just the movie house that’s shutting down.
Community papers are also in trouble. In too many cases, they’ve burst like a bubble.
And therefore, Dear Readers, let’s all understand what a treasure we’re holding right here in our hand.
Whether news or opinion or photos or sports, The Pilot is super in all its reports.
Oh, I could go on, but I’d say that’s enough. And yes, in this age, sometimes living is tough.
But for now, let’s acknowledge, without getting sappy: This place offers reasons galore to be happy.
Here’s hoping that Santa will treat us all well, in this town where we’re all just so lucky to dwell.
