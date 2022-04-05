Growing up in Ohio, we kids memorized seasonal weather rhymes like “April showers bring May flowers.”
But as a Yankee transplanted to Dixie by the Marine Corps and by the love of a Southern girl, I’ve learned those common rhymes learned as kids need adjustment here. “March showers bring April flowers” probably more closely approximates the actual spring flower emergence in the Sandhills.
March allegedly roars in like a lion and bows (or even better “baaahs”) out like a lamb — another weather saying I remember that, in this case, actually works just about as well here in the Sandhills as it did in northern Ohio. But as my North Carolina born-and-bred wife says, if you don’t like the weather, just wait a day because it’s sure to change. She remembers playing outside on Christmas Day in shorts and flip flops and a day later forced into her winter coat and mittens.
The Yankee version of the showers and flowers rhyme I grew up with reminds me of a similar weather colloquialism a friend learned as a kid up North: “When spring has sprung and grass is riz, I wonder where the flowers is.” This bemoans, I suppose, the lack of color in the landscape after “spring had sprung.” We blessedly don’t have that problem here in the Southeast with all the azaleas, oleander and crape myrtles tinting our views even long after the “grass is riz.”
And these weather rhymes bring to mind another learned as kids. The lament reflected those bygone days when we kids would press our noses against the windows looking forlornly outside: “Rain, rain please go away, come again some other day.”
This one from weather folklore works pretty well as a predictor of those coming storms that kept us impatiently inside: “When clouds appear like hills and towers, the earth’s refreshed by frequent showers.”
This weather yarn relates to cumulous-castellatus-type clouds that are often precursors to their angrier, evil cousins the cumulo-nimbus-type storm clouds, and is a reliable predictor of rain just as is the old rhyme, “Rainbow in the morning gives you fair warning (of rain).”
Another we learned as kids, most appropriate for sea-side residents and honoring our state’s nautical heritage, are mariners’ folklore rhymes that include: “Red sky in morning, sailors take warning/red sky at night, sailor’s delight.”
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “Since weather in North American latitudes usually moves from west to east, a red sky at sunset means dry weather — good for sailing — is moving east. Conversely, a reddish sunrise means that dry air from the west has already passed over us on its way east, clearing the way for a storm to move in.”
And given that “mare’s tail” clouds, easily recognized as wispy-white horse tail-looking clouds have long been thought to forecast storms, there’s this mariners’ weather yore: “Mackerel scales and mare’s tails mean batten down and shorten sails.”
And finally, “Mackerel sky,
mackerel sky,
Never long wet,
never long dry.”
What’s a mackerel sky? It’s a name given to a sky covered with those puffy cirrocumulus and altocumulus clouds arranged in a pattern of waves with blue sky peeking through so that it resembles the scales on the back of a mackerel that can forecast coming rain, maybe the Goldilocks “just right” version of coming rain… “never long wet/never long dry.”
When I was an active-duty Marine Corps pilot, we would lovingly call our military weather forecasters “weather guessers” because their forecasts were just about like flipping a coin: as often heads as tails and as often wrong as they were right about their forecasts.
Here’s another early folk yore weather saying I found in a book about storms: “When sun and moon become a blur,” shining through a low, gray, altostratus cloud ceiling in a way that you can’t tell if the sun or moon is round or square, “within six hours rains will stir.”
If a book-writing weather expert can quote weather yore, then that yore is good enough for me.
Why, at my age, I can even forecast the coming weather without my nose pressed against the window to watch the clouds. “When bones and bunions begin to ache, expect the clouds to fill the lake,” goes another old-timey weather rhyme.
I try to avoid checking the weather by looking at my cellphone’s “weather-guessers app.” Too much “heads down” cellphone use is a too-common affliction these days in my opinion. The blue screen just isn’t as interesting — or as accurate, frankly — as the folklore or, even better, being outside, heads up, looking up at the blue sky.
I think I’ll stay tuned to my rheumatism and keep an eye out — and up — for red and mackerel skies, mares’ tails, and the “sun or moon a blur forecasting rain to stir” and decide for myself which is more accurate: the weather guessers or weather folklore.
Actually, I’ve already decided. Folklore wins.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.