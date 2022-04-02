Just over two years ago, the closure of public spaces, including restaurants, hit us suddenly and without mercy.
While scrambling to give away the food we had in our business pantries, and trying to continue to support our employees as best we could without any revenue, Mark Elliot and I created “Save Our Service Industry.” We knew that, working together with our competitors, we could support each other and advocate for our industry.
We created a Facebook page to rally people to the cause. I wrote a personal story, as did others, called “We Will Weather This Storm Like Others That Came Before.” It was reprinted in The Pilot.
The hashtag #SaveOurServiceIndustry became a nationwide movement and gave a voice to the bartenders, waitstaff, cooks, chefs, dishwashers, food vendors, owners and others who found themselves stranded in a surreal position, not knowing how long closures would last or what was going to happen to their families and communities.
I think revisiting that time could be informative and strangely uplifting on this second anniversary of the closures. It was a brand-new experience, and there was no book to read, no expert to go to. We had to play it by ear, and we had to think fast.
First, we came together as a community in small ways. We put up some paper over our windows at Drum & Quill, and people wrote us notes while we were closed. That encouragement made all the difference.
Area restaurant owners and managers met together weekly. Working together, we got state and federal legislators down to Moore County to talk to them face-to-face. They came and listened and helped us with relief programs, including changes to ABC Laws and foregoing payment for ABC licenses for one year.
Behind the scenes, municipalities approved outdoor dining and downtowns became lit up with people hanging out outside on the streets for the first time. We used that opportunity at Drum & Quill to hire bands to play outside because local musicians were devastated by the closings.
It all made downtown look vibrant and alive, which translated to retail recovery in a big way. It started to seem we were all in this together, and we would get out of it together.
We drew closer as an industry, as residents of the Village of Pinehurst, Moore County and as North Carolinians. Finally, we all had a shared experience that bound us together, and all that divided us disappeared at this critical point in time.
At the same time, I served on the Pinehurst Village Council and as board chair for the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Foundation. Our village government moved quickly to become a digital city, which made our council meetings transparent and available immediately online. We found ways in local governments to come together, despite the digital meetings — it may have been better and more accessible than in-person meetings.
Also, I served as the village’s representative on regional groups like Tri-Cities (Moore County) and Triangle J (Central N.C.) We did meetings online and figured out how to compare notes and share ideas to support local economies within a shutdown. This allowed our towns to quickly institute ideas formulated and enacted in Raleigh and Cary, bringing expertise from the metropolitan areas to our cities.
Again, this is an example of coming closer together as a region. As a councilman, these working relationships were essential when tackling a significant economic development project during the COVID crisis.
When other municipalities were in survival mode, we announced a partnership with the USGA as a state, region and community. We solidified the Village of Pinehurst as the Home of American Golf during COVID — another example of coming together in the face of crisis and weathering this storm.
As chairman during this historical time for the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Foundation, the organization’s charitable arm, we shifted gears from education programs in high schools to raising money to help unemployed industry workers. We found generous donors from individuals, vendors and even groups we had never heard of, that cared about the plight of the food industry. We raised over $1.5 million to support unemployed food service workers.
While my column two years ago was optimistic, I honestly feared that 50 percent of our fantastic local food scene could be lost, which is important to both residents and tourists. While we did lose some great spots, there was mostly resilience, innovation, the proliferation of new restaurants and even a new food truck court.
We are back, two years out, with vitality from the horrific day two years ago. We are back with the assertiveness and resilience I hoped. But seeing it in retrospect makes me proud of the people who helped and how the experience made us ready if this should happen again.
Optimism works. We DID weather this storm. And, looking forward, many of the innovative ideas that propelled us, or kept us afloat, during these dark times, have proven to be the silver lining of the pandemic. As so often happens, crises like these force new ideas to be put into practice quickly, tested and refined.
Some of these innovations for the local food scene are outdoor dining, a tremendous to-go experience, and curbside pick-up. I never imagined seeing the village of Pinehurst look like a corner in Paris, with outdoor tables in springtime. The attractive energy and vibrant atmosphere are a cornerstone of moving the village and our region into the 21st century as a leader in tourism. And not just for golf.
If we want to thrive — not just survive — I advocate for continuing our progress toward excellence and innovation in the tourism experience, creating a welcoming and fun locale for meeting up with old friends, and making new ones.
Kevin Drum is the owner of Drum & Quill in Pinehurst and a former Pinehurst Village Council member.
