The world has been such an odd place now for a year, and I know that we are all feeling it in one way or another. I woke this morning with the thought that perhaps it is time to reset and indulge in grace.
The anger pouring out of so many mouths of late — masking or anti-masking, vaccinations or anti-vaccinations, opening or for caution — is palpable. I am among those having feelings that I don’t like in myself: indolence, anger, lack of generosity, being crabby with Darling Husband, not wanting to get much done. It’s all very foreign to me in many ways, and all are wildly addictive at the same time. I know that I am not alone.
So what’s to be done? Making a commitment to being kinder — taking our anger and putting it to the side — would be a great start. I have almost totally eliminated news from my life except for reading some newspapers because so many channels, left and right, have made their format anger and fomenting anger as their brand design.
I understand a flare of anger when one is truly aggrieved, but not as a lifestyle. And our health is bound to reflect that toxic nature of always being angry. That’s because opposition is a position hard to maintain along with health and loving relationships both new and old.
I am lucky in that I am isolated with Darling Husband and we, mainly, align well 95 percent of the time. We only have one TV, so watching peaceful things together has been very helpful. But sometimes a challenge sends me to my computer to watch something there, just to give him peace while watching something of no interest to me.
Creating space for each other to be who we are is important on a daily basis, whether it is around the TV or in the world of differing ideas. My theory is that we have become so aligned with our politics that it has become tied to our identity, and nothing brings up anger like a threat to who we are.
But our politics and even our values are not who we are. They are a part of the whole, and sometimes they change or grow over time. But not now. Now we seem to feel that any conversation that calls for a give-and-take approach is a retreat from the inner depth of our very being.
Every segment of our lives seems to have equal weight, and that is simply not true. Our lives encompass small values and larger values. They influence things as small as how well we pull into a parking space to allow the driver next to us to get into their car right up to should we have the right to vote with some ease and convenience. Are they of equal weight? No, but right now all things seem to be in the lane of “liberty/tyranny” no matter where they fall in our lives.
I think some of this comes from the mental health issues we are all dealing with when it comes to a pandemic that has killed over half a million of our citizens in this country. Being isolated from friends and loved ones and fighting to get vaccines in some counties and states make gaining traction on that isolation more difficult, and so up goes our anger.
The flip side of anger does not seem to be hope or happiness. It seems to be hopelessness, as in “will this never end?” or, my least favorite phrase, “new normal.” I don’t think we can achieve anything like normal until COVID-19 is not killing large groups of people or still rolling across the country in waves.
So taking a deep breath and committing to kindness is the closest thing I can think of as an antidote to anger. I am sure if any of us saw an accident on the street or someone fall on a walkway we would not default to “are they in my camp?” Our natural desire to help would kick in, and we would bring grace to the one in need — and to ourselves, because grace always rubs off on the giver.
Perhaps in this season of renewal for many faiths, we can reset to grace and put anger on the sideline for use only as needed, rather than letting it be our default.
Let us return to the type of human beings we want this town to be peopled with: those who look with fresh eyes at one another, listen with ears open and hearts on the ready to learn, love and compromise toward a greater good. If we must find a new normal, let it be within the walls of love, rather than within the well of anger.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.