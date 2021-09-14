In the recent Pilot editorial “Trust’s Offer Is The Right Choice,” a couple of points are made that require further analysis.
The first point relates to the prospect of housing being built on the former Southern Pines Primary School site: “a large-scale housing development, while compatible with surrounding land uses, is ill served in this neighborhood because of the limited road network that serves it. Putting 50 or so homes on the site means a more congested West Pennsylvania Avenue and Carlisle Street.”
Having sat through hundreds of development public hearings during my career, the most common complaint by opponents is a concern related to traffic. And those concerns were the most spurious.
If developing the site at a compatible density with the surrounding land uses causes unacceptable levels of traffic congestion, then logically the surrounding neighborhood should now be experiencing that same problematic traffic congestion. It is not. Most of historic Southern Pines, both East and West, was designed with a grid system of streets. Unlike current suburban development patterns that concentrate traffic on a few roads, grid systems disperse traffic by giving drivers multiple choices of roads to traverse.
Further, compare the prospect of 50 new homes and its resulting traffic with the traffic generated by the previously existing primary school. The school generated a peak traffic flow of 265 trips per hour. If both adults living in those 50 homes were to all leave for work during the same hour every workday that would generate 100 trips, far below what the school generated.
The editors were more on point than they may have realized when they stated, “A subdivision doesn’t add significant value to the neighborhood; in fact, it would likely cost the town more in services than it would generate in taxes.”
This question of balancing revenues and expenditures is one that many communities have faced over the years, but that has been too long ignored in Moore County. It is a worthwhile goal to be able to provide affordable county workforce housing, but there must be a recognition that low property tax value housing doesn’t cover its costs.
A simple example is the cost to educate just one child. The county spends $2,253 for current expenses per pupil. To generate that amount from county property taxes would require a home valued at over $440,000 and that assumes that 100 percent of property taxes paid to the county would go to education. In reality, less than half of property taxes are allocated to education.
This imbalance is made worse here in Moore County because much of the new housing getting built falls significantly below that value.
Further, there is insufficient offsetting tax base growth from nonresidential sources. We are becoming a bedroom community for a large out-of-county employer while many of our county’s largest employers are tax exempt organizations.
So unlike many other counties, which experience growth in housing that serves employees of in-county, tax-paying businesses, we do not have enough growth in the nonresidential tax base to offset the growing service demands coming from the residential sector.
We have two ways to address this moving forward. We can seek to reduce the proportion of low property tax value housing being built here. We can also undertake a vigorous effort to grow the nonresidential tax base.
Both steps will require us to recognize and act on the significant paradigm shift that is occurring. We can no longer rely on retirees building expensive homes while placing few service demands on our schools and local governments. This allowed us to only give lip service to economic development efforts.
Today’s new reality means that we must devote significantly more resources to efforts to grow the local tax base. If we do not do that, then every low tax value home that gets built will cause everyone’s property taxes to be higher in the future. We are already seeing the impacts of that with the cost of the new McDeeds Creek Elementary School hitting the county’s budget. It will only get worse if we continue on the current path.
We need visionary leadership now more than ever in this county. I know that we have at least one county commissioner that is thinking about this. And with municipal elections this fall, we have a prime opportunity to see which candidates can provide that visionary leadership. And then it will be up to us, the voters, to make sure that they are the ones who get elected in November.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
(1) comment
The County's Economic Development effort is funded to the tune of it's $105,000 annual allotment to Partners in Progress. How has that worked with respect to developing that non-residential tax base we need?
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.