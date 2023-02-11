In 1909, zoologist Jakob von Uexkull coined the term “Umwelt” to identify the sensory bubble that surrounds and informs an animal. It is our perceptual world, “a functional circle,” inseparable because it is the brain that interprets what our bodies experience.
Ed Yong, staff writer for The Atlantic, has written a fascinating book, “An Immense World,” which discusses thousands of animal varieties and their unique abilities to survive based on the Umweltan theory. The relationship between instinct, perception and adaptation: the sensory bubble.
Applying this theory to humans might help us understand why we are becoming a nation of tribes.
With only slight variations, all humans are equipped with the same machinery to survive and procreate: two eyes to see the world dimensionally; two ears to detect danger in stereo; skin and hair to identify subtle changes in our environment. We gather information, filter it through perception and adapt accordingly.
But what was once an interdenominational culture is devolving into non-denominational anarchy. We are closing ranks and choosing sides.
But what about our perception? Perception is defined as the organization, identification and interpretation of sensory information.
Circulating on the internet is a YouGovAmerica survey dated Jan. 14, 2022, demonstrating the perceived size of minority groups versus the actual number. Perception was based on the respondents’ guesses, while the actual numbers were sourced by the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and certain polls and surveys.
The poll shows a wide discrepancy in perception versus reality. As an example, Hispanics were perceived to be 39 percent of our population, but in fact represent 17 percent. Respondents believed 29 percent of our population is Asian, while the actual number is 6 percent. Transgenders were perceived to be 21 percent of the U.S. population but are just 1 percent, according to the data.
Generally, Americans tend to overestimate the size of minority groups and underestimate the size of most majority groups.
Why? What are our instincts telling us? Filtered through our ability to perceive and process, reality is tough to determine.
Information delivered to us through unreliable, biased legacy and cable media streams, internet propaganda, political briefings and Hollywood entertainment venues are all peddling influence to fit their agendas. Given this narrative, we can understand why most Americans believe they are in the minority, out of the mainstream of culture.
Our perception is penetrated with false information, and our instincts are on fire.
A recent viewing of the movie “Wag the Dog,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert DeNiro, is a timely reminder of the power media has to influence an unquestioning, gullible audience.
In this movie, the American public is subjected to a false narrative contrived to distract from the indiscretions of an American president in the 11 days before the national election. A crisis is created and adjusted, as necessary, to get the incumbent president over the finish line and maintain his office. He succeeds.This cautionary tale has current applications.
Most would agree that we now live in a constant state of crisis. Get through a pandemic and war in Ukraine comes along. Inflation bounds out of control and Mar-a-Lago gets raided. Then there’s news over immigration, crime, drug overdose, assaults on the power grid, disruption in air travel.
Our natural world is being defiled, and it is messing with our instincts and perception, our Umwelt. Instinctively, we know something ominous is going on because applying the law could stop this downward spiral.
Our detectors are signaling alert. Are we being distracted? Maybe there really is something “there.”
This is not going to end well. We are allowing a very small, well-trained group to Wag the Dog. Trust your instincts.
