Fort Bragg is known as the “epicenter of the universe,” and for good reason. Not only is it our nation’s largest military installation in terms of personnel, it is also the home of many components including the 82nd Airborne Division, the nation’s Immediate Response Force, the XVIII Airborne Corps, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and the Joint Special Operations Command.
If you think of any major military operation in the last century, there is a good chance that a unit or command from Fort Bragg was involved.
As the home to Fort Bragg, our community understands the importance of our military better than most. Service members and their families stationed here are our neighbors, go to our churches and have kids in our schools. Additionally, many of our local businesses are owned or operated by military spouses and veterans.
Being Fort Bragg’s congressman is a special honor that I do not take lightly. In Congress, I have worked to support our troops by securing hazard duty pay raises. I’ve increased funding for Impact Aid, which supports schools in our region that are near bases like Fort Bragg. Just last month, the Rich Stayskal Act became finalized. I helped get this act, named after a Green Beret from Pinehurst, signed into law in 2019 that will now help service members like Rich pursue medical malpractice claims from the military.
I am proud of each of these accomplishments, but we must do more. That’s why I am working to ensure all members of Congress know the importance of fully funding Fort Bragg. It is critical not just for our region, but for our entire country.
This month, I will host members of the House Armed Services Committee for a visit to Fort Bragg so they can see the base’s operations firsthand. This will be a critical time to tell our story, and I welcome the opportunity.
Prior to their visit, I testified recently before the committee responsible for funding Fort Bragg and urged it to prioritize two construction projects on the base that will help our troops mobilize faster and stay safer.
Specifically, these projects would support the Immediate Response Force mission. As part of the 82nd Airborne, the IRF can be called into combat at any moment and has a requirement to be ready and able to deploy in just 18 hours.
This enables our military to seize the initiative and respond to threats in hours versus days, weeks or months. It is also an extremely successful deterrent. If our enemies know how rapidly we can deploy these elite soldiers, they will think twice before engaging in hostile actions toward us.
On Dec. 31, 2019, we saw this capability in action for the first time since 1989 in response to an Iranian attack on the American Embassy in Iraq. On New Year’s Eve, as most of us were getting ready to celebrate with friends and family, a call went out to the paratroopers of the 82nd — “Get back to post and get ready to leave.” Just 18 hours later, they were in the air headed to the Middle East. An hour after the first C-17 was launched, activity stopped outside the U.S. embassy in Iraq. They knew our troops were on the way.
Unfortunately, having not been used in 30 years, we as a nation have forgotten what it takes to maintain this capability. Since the deployment, I’ve engaged with leaders at Fort Bragg to see how they managed to accomplish this feat. To put it bluntly, we got through by the skin of our teeth thanks to the sheer determination and ability of every soldier.
However, if war broke out tomorrow, it is unclear if we could replicate this feat. Currently, there is not sufficient infrastructure to facilitate the timely collection of personnel and equipment in preparation for a deployment. Vital supplies must be able to be pre-positioned to cut down on wasted time soldiers need to plan for the mission ahead. The investments I am fighting for will address each of these concerns and are long overdue. In fact, since 2010, Fort Bragg has only received one military construction funding project for our conventional forces. That is unacceptable.
Unfortunately, Congressional leaders won’t fund projects not included on a key list we receive from the Pentagon. While prioritizing these projects is an extremely difficult task for the Pentagon and budget writers in Congress, I am asking both to do more for our Immediate Response Force and all troops at Fort Bragg.
It is truly an honor to be Fort Bragg’s congressman. Our troops, as well as their families, sacrifice for our freedoms each day. Memorial Day and the recent July 4th holiday are reminders of that sacrifice. As such, I will never waiver on my commitment to ensure Fort Bragg and every family stationed there have the resources and support they need – and deserve.
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson represents House District 8 in Congress. It includes central and northern Moore County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.