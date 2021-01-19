There were several tragic events that took place in Washington, D.C. on Capitol Hill. Most happened on Jan. 6; an additional tragedy may occur later.
The first tragedy was the loss of life of five individuals.
The second tragedy was one of preparation. Demonstrations are not unusual in Washington. The Capitol Police and Washington Police Department were not prepared for what went down. Better preparation might have saved lives.
The third tragedy: On Jan. 6, President Trump made an unnecessary speech to a huge number of loyalists who assembled from around the country.
This is not a debate about who should be inaugurated today. It is about a much more serious issue, so I would ask my Democratic friends to please read on.
Survey results over the past two months indicate that millions of voters believe there was voter fraud. Voters have lost faith in one of our republic’s most basic rights, free and honest elections. We have a national crisis of confidence.
Those of you who routinely watch certain networks or read certain newspapers have been told over and over since November that there was absolutely no fraud or there was so little fraud that the overall results could not change.
When you tell me, “But it wasn’t enough to make a difference,” that begs the question of what’s acceptable. Is 1 percent fraud is OK? 5? 10? What “standard” of fraudulent activity is tolerable?
Others say, “But it is not widespread.” Is it OK if it is just in five states? What you are saying is that some cheating is OK and should be overlooked as long as it does not pass some undefined threshold of frequency or quantity.
Many of you say, “where is the evidence?” Why have the judges thrown out the lawsuits? Good questions.
Sworn affidavits are “evidence” if corroborated, and the corroboration exists in the form of ballots, 150 million ballots.
Potentially the greatest failure of the incoming Biden Administration will be to do nothing. The very fabric of our constitutional republic is in jeopardy.
Can we just sit back and hope the states all get their act together by 2024? No, because hope is not a process.
What to do? Immediately after inauguration, President Biden should select a special prosecutor charged to, within six months, identify voter/election problems. As a minimum, the prosecutor would answer these mandates or questions:
Define the accuracy of voter registration rolls in every state.
- Did massive mail-in balloting provide greater opportunity for fraud?
- Does ballot harvesting provide greater opportunities for voter fraud?
- Was there evidence of ballot stuffing?
- Was there voter registration fraud?
- Was there voter impersonation?
- Was there fraud by election officials?
- Was there absentee ballot voter fraud?
- Did state officials, in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, illegally change voter-related laws, rules and regulations?
Finally, the special prosecutor must provide recommendations as to how to fix the problems.
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.) is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders and the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
