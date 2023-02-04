It is hardly news to hear there is a crisis brewing in Washington, D.C., that could affect all of us in some way.
On Jan. 19, the federal government literally hit the ceiling, the debt ceiling. We reached the maximum legal amount the government can borrow to pay its bills, everything from Social Security and Medicare benefits to paying the light bill at Fort Bragg.
Given that we need to borrow more every year, our inability to not borrow will cause serious problems.
Many say they didn’t notice any difference on this date, and they are correct — for the time being.
Any time the debt ceiling is reached, the U.S. Treasury begins to use what is referred to as “extraordinary measures,” or steps that can be taken to extend our ability to pay our bills, thus preventing the government from defaulting on its obligations until Congress authorizes a higher debt ceiling.
This is where we are now, but it will not last long. Treasury officials and other financial experts have indicated we cannot use these extraordinary measures longer than late June, referred to as the “X date,” before they are no longer an option. At that point, nothing can be paid.
In simple terms, the debt ceiling is much the same as you using your credit card. You buy things throughout the month and because you don’t have actual cash to pay for them, you use your credit card.
But then, you get a bill in the mail saying you owe the credit card company money for what you bought. That is exactly what is happening now on a national level, but just with a lot more zeros. We continue to spend for everything we do, the bill is presented for payment, and we don’t have the money in the bank to pay, so we go and borrow it.
But the debt limit, created by the Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917, sets a limit as to how much borrowed funds can be carried at any one time on the government’s ledger books.
Since its creation, the debt limit has been increased more than 100 times, most recently in 2021. Nearly all the current limit of $31.4 trillion was borrowed after 1981. So, it might be easy to ask the question, why not just raise it again?
This takes us to where we are, what needs to be done and what Congress might do to solve this problem, which is not really its strong suit.
If the debt ceiling is not increased, it could result in the United States, for the first time, defaulting on its financial obligations. In 2011, we came the closest ever to defaulting but arrived at a compromise before getting to that point. Even so, the nation’s credit rating was lowered because of the threat of default, and that could happen again.
Without an increase, the financial markets would likely nosedive even more, interest rates would increase even more, affecting car and student loans, mortgages, credit card rates, business investments and any other borrowing. Basically, there would be economic chaos at a time when we are already teetering on some type of recession.
There is little doubt that federal spending must be cut, but that is not the solution to the debt limit problem now on our doorstep. Federal spending, to the degree that is ever reduced, is done through the budget and appropriations process, but that pertains to future spending.
The debt ceiling is to pay for those debts already incurred, money that has already been spent. You may decide to dine out less often and therefore cut your future spending, but that does not address the times you have already gone to your favorite restaurant. Your credit card company still wants to be paid for what you have already charged, regardless of your intent to use the card less often in the future. The same holds true for the federal government.
So, all the talk about cutting this or that has nothing to do with increasing the debt ceiling; it does not solve the problem. Yes, Congress can take steps to reduce its debt by cutting future spending — something that most congressional Democrats don’t want to do — or increasing future taxes — something most Republicans don’t want to do. Therein lies the problem. It must take both spending cuts and revenue increases to resolve our budget problems, but most members of Congress do not have the political courage to make the tough votes that would at least move us in a direction that will start to resolve our financial difficulties and lower our future debt.
In the meantime, however, we must pay our bills.
But let’s be clear about one thing. That necessary political courage is derived from the people trusting those whom they elected to represent them in Congress to make sometimes very difficult decisions in terms of what is best for the nation at large. But, when they do, we often then hang them out to dry at the next election.
Elected representatives at any level are charged with the responsibility of doing the right thing. Maybe we as a voting electorate should better understand the issues and allow them to do just that.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
