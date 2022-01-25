A 60-something lady lived near me in an old, ramshackle, roach-infested and cluttered mobile home she rents in a dilapidated trailer park. There are deep ruts and muddy holes in the dirt path that leads into the park, making driving there like negotiating an obstacle course.
The park is littered with abandoned, derelict, hurricane-damaged trailers not much worse off than the trailers being lived in. When doors are knocked upon, unfriendly anti-debt collector shouts of “Go away!” emanate from within. Doors open tentatively…warily. Or not at all. The weeds around the ramp leading to her front door need cutting.
The details of this lady’s financial status are not really my business, but anyone with eyes can see she lives poorly. She’s disabled, using a walker to hobble around. Her back causes her constant pain. Buggy, dirty dishes fill her kitchen and bathroom sinks. Maggots wriggle in her trash baskets.
She was abused as a child, then beaten as a wife. Her son, an ex-con who came to live with her after her second husband passed away, also assaulted her. There was a restraining order. Her son was in jail and was homeless when he was released.
Though you wouldn’t know it by looking merely at her living conditions, this lady is intelligent. She’s interested in politics, history and current events. She loves 60s music and children’s books. She somehow maintains her positivity and hope. She wouldn’t miss a Sunday service at her Baptist church. She smiles and laughs.
A mother’s love is hard to kill. Even though her son assaulted her, she constantly worries about him. Her son’s mode of transport has been a bicycle, since he couldn’t afford a car. She was worried about that bicycle, sitting out unsecured where it was left when her son was picked up by the police on a warrant for failure to show up in court. When she ultimately found the bike, she checked to see if the little pup tent he was using to live in after she evicted him from their trailer was still lashed to the bike. He needs someplace dry to sleep, she said.
I mention this lady and her son because they have problems. Real problems. Just-getting-by, day-to-day problems, that would — and should — make many of us embarrassed about the problems we think we have and upon which we act.
Like the college professor teaching a “Myth and Ritual” course in California, recently writing on a liberal blog about what he sees as a major problem in our nation today. He proudly proclaims that, “…(in my course) we discuss the ‘Goldilocks’ fairy tale as anything but a fairy tale…that, instead, it is a story used as a means for naturalizing and so inculcating white supremacist notions in the minds of Euro-heritage children.”
It is not my intent to belittle the many legitimate issues we worry about, like racial justice, the coronavirus pandemic, the national economy, statues of historic figures being pulled down, unrest and crime in our cities, and all the other concerns a free nation must deal with.
Still, the young, probably privileged people who should be at work or at home doing something constructive with their lives, why don’t they worry about and act constructively upon real problems closer to home and to their time?
They should. Because there are real people with real problems out there, people like this poor lady and her son. Perhaps we should spend a little time educating ourselves on their problems instead of incomprehensibly attempting to convert fairy tales into “white supremacist notions” and turn historic explorers into the “criminal du jour.”
Ah, but there are so many positives out there, so many that their light triumphs over the darkness. Are we not, each of us, works in progress? Most of us, I would venture a guess, hope as we age to become wiser, and that our decisions and their results have not gone to waste in our development and improvement as human beings.
And so it is with America. Our nation is also a work in progress. “(Our) past leaders,” psychologist and author Terry Paulson writes, “often imperfect by today’s standards, stretched the fabric of our rich mosaic in every age to help us live up to (our) values. We aren’t what we will be, but we can be proud of how far we have come in our journey. America’s story is still being written.” And it’s a great story.
Moreover, mothers who love children’s books and whose love never dies still worry about their children even in the face of poverty, sickness, abuse and incarceration.
And that bike? It is few places but in rural North Carolina where that bike and all a man’s worldly possessions stuffed into the baskets over the rear wheel would still be there after a week of sitting untended in a public place while its owner was incarcerated.
Now there’s something to celebrate. And in this new year, why don’t we do so while we search for real problems that affect real people and get constructively to work doing something positive about them?
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
