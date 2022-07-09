When I was doing my due diligence for this job more than 10 years ago, I wanted to know what it was like working for the first family of North Carolina journalism.
The Daniels family had a 100-year storied legacy as owners of The News & Observer of Raleigh before Frank Daniels Jr. sold the whole thing in 1995. I still remember that day when the news broke. I was about 60 miles away in the Greensboro newsroom. No one had any clue why Frank Jr. would do such a deal. Newspapering ran in this family’s bloodline.
Frank didn’t stay out of journalism long. A year later, he and his son, Frank III, nephew David Woronoff and partners Jack Andrews and Lee Dirks bought The Pilot. Frank was chairman; David became president and publisher. He marked his 26th anniversary last week, just two years shy of The Pilot’s former owner, Sam Ragan.
During the interview process to be editor, I met a couple of times with David, the newsroom staff and the other department leaders. Then David invited me to lunch with him and his uncle.
Frank Jr. was 80 at the time but every bit as imposing with his 6’3” frame and a voice as deep as a cavern. He had the ruddy complexion of a man who enjoyed being outdoors. Only for the first time last week did I learn that Frank’s original dream after selling The News & Observer was to be a farmer. Even now I smile at the thought of him in overalls atop a tractor.
During my due diligence, I pulled up a story online from former N&O staffer Jim Barnett. It was titled “Frank Daniels’ Speeding Ticket and the Role of an Unmeddling Publisher.”
Jim began: “Not long after I landed my first reporting job at The Raleigh News & Observer in 1988, the publisher and primary owner, Frank Daniels Jr., walked into the newsroom one day, handed the cop reporter a speeding ticket he had just received on Interstate 40, and told the reporter to write about it for the next day’s paper. As far as I know, it was the only time Frank ever demanded that a news story be published in his own newspaper.”
With that, I knew — if I passed the audition — I’d say yes to whatever I was offered.
Frank Jr., David and I had lunch next door at what was then the little bistro run by Rhett Morris. It’s now the vacant lot next door, having burned down in 2014 after it had been converted into a brick oven pizzeria for another owner. The Pilot owns the property, along with everything else on the block west to Bennett Street.
I don’t remember much of the conversation that day — I was just trying to not spill lunch down my shirt — but I do know that everything I knew or read of Frank Jr. spoke to the man in front of me.
Over those next 10 years, Frank Jr. loved to come visit every month or two and always made time to come in my office, chat about the news, politics and share a few well-placed expletives. He never once told me how to do my job. He never offered professional advice. He never suggested we take any particular stand, though he occasionally asked questions of me or David.
Frank Jr. treated The Pilot like he did The News & Observer. He was keenly interested in growing the enterprise, increasing its relevancy and using its voice for the good of the community. Never once did he order up a story or ask that I go easy on a friend or do a favor. It would never have crossed his mind.
There’s a reason why The Pilot is consistently recognized by its peers and others as one of the best community newspapers in the state and the country. Just this past week, we received news from the National Newspaper Association that The Pilot won second place in general excellence for community newspapers. The reason why we do what we do — why we still CAN do what we do — is because of the support and guidance Frank Jr. gave us.
Vigorous, relevant community newspapers like The Pilot are growing fewer almost by the day. Many of those that still exist are owned by corporate or private investment interests that care little more than profit margin.
Now, Frank Jr. cared about profit margin as well. But he also recognized and respected the role a newspaper plays in its community. He believed there was a much greater role for The Pilot which, if executed well, would take care of the profit margin and the goodwill deposit. That company, which began with a twice-weekly community newspaper in 1996, grew into a statewide media company of magazines, telephone directories, digital media services and even a local bookstore.
As tributes poured in about Frank Jr. over the past week, many touched on these same traits as evidenced by the many successes of The News & Observer. I am here to testify that all of us in Moore County benefit in the largesse of his legacy.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.