The United States is facing serious economic danger. Our national debt has reached $31.4 trillion and the government has reached its borrowing limit.
Some Republicans say they won’t raise the limit without significant spending cuts and I think they mean it this time. Meanwhile, the president keeps spending and says he won’t negotiate on the debt limit.
Social Security and Medicare are running out of money. Inflation is out of control, the Federal Reserve is struggling to take corrective action, banks are starting to fail and there is fear of global contagion. These things are all connected.
The purpose of this column is to connect the dots and raise eyebrows. Without economic security, there is no national security.
Let’s start with the national debt. Both political parties share blame for our out-of-control national debt. During the George W. Bush presidency (eight years), our national debt nearly doubled, from $5.7 trillion to $10.2 trillion. During the Obama presidency (eight years), it nearly doubled again to $19.6 trillion. During the Trump administration (four years) it increased 41 percent to $27.7 trillion, and in only two years of the Biden administration, it has increased to $31.4 trillion, and more is baked in. It will easily top $35 trillion by the end of one Biden term.
Both political parties lack the courage to do anything about it. The interest cost to service the debt is $475 billion annually, a budget item exceeded only by health care and defense spending. As interest rates continue to increase, so will the cost of servicing the debt. When the interest cost becomes unbearable, I predict they’ll cut defense spending. Without economic security, there is no national security.
Then there is inflation, which is at a 40-50 year high. Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman defined inflation as the inevitable result of excessive spending and money supply relative to the size of the economy. When the U.S. money supply and GDP grow by similar amounts, we have economic equilibrium. But when government spending and the money supply increase faster than GDP, inflation results. During the pandemic, the size of our economy (GDP) declined while government spending exploded. Result: inflation, proving Friedman’s point.
The administration and Congress have left it to the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. The normal means of doing that is to raise interest rates to slow the economy. The Fed hopes to do that without causing a recession (a soft landing), which is unlikely.
Moreover, the Federal Reserve actually deserves much of the blame for causing inflation. To stimulate the economy during the pandemic, it held interest rates too low for too long, which caused excessive spending and borrowing by government and the private sector. Worse, it purchased $60-$80 billion per month in government bonds for many months, in effect creating money out of thin air. Too much money in the monetary system caused inflation, which they are now trying to fight. So the Federal Reserve is trying to solve a problem they created themselves.
What does all of this have to do with the recent bank failures? By creating all this extra money in the financial system, bank deposits soared. With fewer people and businesses wanting to borrow during the pandemic, banks looked for ways to invest the extra money. Some of them, including Silicon Valley Bank in California and others, parked the money in long-term government bonds, which would normally be a safe investment. However, when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the value of bonds declines. This is Economics 101. When depositors tried to withdraw their money, the bank, faced with selling the bonds at a loss to come up with the cash, collapsed.
Any discussion of government spending must include the largest items in the federal budget: Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, often referred to as “entitlements.” They total 52 percent of all federal spending.
The so-called Social Security “trust fund” is running out of money and Social Security spending will exceed its income stream by 2033. Spending for Medicare and Medicaid totals $1.7 trillion annually, by far the largest federal budget item. The administration and Congress refuse to come to grips with this and both demagogue it for political benefit
Eventually, they’ll be forced to deal with it and the longer they wait, the more painful the solution will be. Cutting spending without adjustments to entitlements is a fantasy that both of them engage in, as they did during the president’s recent State of the Union speech.
Unless our political leaders find the courage to do something about all of this, our economic security is in big trouble. And without economic security, there is no national security. If you’re concerned about this, do something. You can start by writing to your congressman.
John Rowerdink is a Pinehurst resident.
