White supremacists in North Carolina are trying to tell us something and, as Maya Angelou said, we should believe them.
Those forces are hard at play here in Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Vass and Cameron, not just Moore County in general. The events of this past month make it clear that they will not stop the advance of fear among the golfers, horse trainers and retirees of Moore County.
As a small Jewish community, we understand the existential threat that these groups pose to us. Jews have been scapegoats for hate groups since before recorded history and for countless times since. Anti-Semitic incidents reached all-time highs in 2021 and the year just concluded is on track to match or exceed that trend. In the final months of 2022, a slew of high profile events brought new light to this dark time in American history:
n Former Duke University basketball player Kyrie Irving promoted a film with anti-Semitic messages on social media (October);
n Kanye West went on Twitter to make anti-Semitic statements (November);
n Donald Trump dined with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who denies the Holocaust even happened (November);
n Fliers promoting “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” (one of the most notorious modern anti-Semitic texts) were distributed in Wake County (January, August and December);
n A swastika and hate message were spray painted on the Apex Senior Center (December);
n “Heil Hitler” was announced over the intercom at Enloe High School (December);
n A sign was hung over a bridge in Moore County that included swastikas and the code “1488,” which stands for the white supremacist “14 words” slogan and the phrase “heil Hitler” (December); and
n A week after the first Moore County banner, a second sign was hung, also depicting swastikas and other Aryan Nation references (December).
Striking fear into the minds of anyone that threatens their beliefs, MAGA-centric hate groups like the Proud Boys and the Klu Klux Klan continue to spin millennia-old prejudices into present day persecutions. They need people to be just as afraid as they are. It’s a strategy of intimidation that requires everyone to cower because they might be the next victim.
The strategy involves threatening workplaces, appearing at public gatherings, using the courts and especially social media to, as some locals recently put it, make it “uncomfortable” to live here. In some cases it goes so far as to threaten people’s families, including children and even dogs.
It used to be easy to ignore the threats these bullies proffer, mostly because they always seem to be directed at someone else. But doing so puts everyone at risk eventually. It ignores the reality of the recent past and the clear fact that none of us are truly safe.
Law enforcement, the media and local government officials continue to underestimate the risk to the safety of citizens posed by the people who empower these extremists. They remain blind to the signals that light the way and refuse to acknowledge the inevitable consequences.
Many of our local leaders still don’t see that this type of divisive, offensive hatred will eventually destroy this community. It’s long past time for Pinehurst Resort, the Moore County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sandhills Community College and most importantly, our county commissioners, to show some leadership. It’s once again time to see if our local leaders have the backbone to stand up against hatred. Don’t bet on it.
Some local conservatives want to keep challenging conversations out of classrooms because it might make kids uncomfortable, the very goal they advocate for those who differ from them ideologically. Doing this keeps that hatred alive for another generation, which may very well be their plan.
Ignoring the long history of racism, anti-Semitism and minority persecution helps the perpetrators stay out of the limelight and allows them to operate under the cloak of anonymity.
It will also take some leadership on the part of our elected state representatives. Right now, North Carolina’s hate crime law is ineffective and many classes of people are not protected at all. Ethnic Intimidation or assault is only a Class One misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of 120 days in jail.
I have a running joke with a close friend who has been a civil rights activist for more than half a century; I often say, “We’ve been dealing with this stuff for 20 years” and he responds “No, Lowell, we’ve been dealing with this stuff for 200 years.” And I respond, “OK, actually we’ve been dealing with it for 2,000 years.”
So what to do?
As a community we must come together and demonstrate our solidarity. Leaders at all levels of government, business and education must come to the realization that these hate crimes not only destroy the fabric of our community but will drastically affect the value proposition of Pinehurst. Once the impact of this war on freedom begins to impact the financial prospects of real estate and tourism, as it surely will, only then will it no longer be tolerated.
Lowell Simon is a retired business owner and former public school teacher. He also is president emeritus of Sandhills Jewish Congregation.
