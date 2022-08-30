My wife’s family relative was Nathaniel Gorham, a Massachusetts signer of the Constitution. He was chairman of the Committee of Detail that spelled out the executive branch of the government and the powers of the president. At times he acted as president of the Constitutional Convention. All this is true.

One may speculate that Gorham probably went to the tavern with Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison and others. They probably discussed their personal ideas about the Constitution, and how those may have differed from the “political” ideas about the Constitution. Those ideas revolved around parts of the Constitution that threatened unity.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jim Tomashoff

Matt, I agree with all your points. I have a few additional ones to add. Ban large ammunition clips, set the maximum at 6 bullets. Same for revolvers. Require all guns to be fired twice, collect the bullets and with the gun's identification number send one to the local FBI office and one to the national FBI to be scanned and stored. Very importantly, after a specific date require biometric sensors in the grip of every gun manufactured in or imported into the United States which unlock the gun for use, and only for use by the registered owner. Such guns are useless to thieves, and gun theft is a significant problem.

"In a 2012 report, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said lost and stolen guns posed a “substantial threat” to public safety and to law enforcement. “Those that steal firearms commit violent crimes with stolen guns, transfer stolen firearms to others who commit crimes, and create an unregulated secondary market for firearms,” the report reads." https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/21/gun-theft-us-firearm-survey

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days