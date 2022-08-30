My wife’s family relative was Nathaniel Gorham, a Massachusetts signer of the Constitution. He was chairman of the Committee of Detail that spelled out the executive branch of the government and the powers of the president. At times he acted as president of the Constitutional Convention. All this is true.
One may speculate that Gorham probably went to the tavern with Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison and others. They probably discussed their personal ideas about the Constitution, and how those may have differed from the “political” ideas about the Constitution. Those ideas revolved around parts of the Constitution that threatened unity.
For example, many of the Colonies had slavery, including New York and Pennsylvania. Adams felt that action on slavery threatened the convention, and if the Southern states left, we would have just 13 Colonies again. So we kicked the can of slavery down the road.
Another discussion has come down as verbal history in the Gorham family. During one tavern session with Gorham, Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Franklin and Madison, conversation turned to guns. Washington felt that guns were no longer needed in cities, but the country still had a frontier where guns were vital for survival and protection. The Colonies had demonstrated to the British that guns in the hands of citizens became an army in-situ that could quickly form to repel an invader. But that same response could also threaten the legitimate, established government, as the Shay and Whiskey rebellions demonstrated.
They all agreed to make certain that the standing army of the country would be small enough for self-protection and internal rebellion. But an in-situ army would be needed for external threats if the British came back. They agreed that state militias and armories be maintained.
They further anticipated that the population on the frontier would own guns, and that city dwellers would occasionally use guns from an armory for regular militia training. After all, one would not need a gun in the city unless you were a collector or the occasional hunter who wanted to obtain venison. Washington said if he wanted venison, he would visit his favorite tavern in Alexandria.
They were so involved in this conversation, they forgot to include in the original Constitution some statement about the general rights of citizens that most state constitutions already had. So the Bill of Rights was an afterthought, since state constitutions already had included most of these rights. It is clear from the Gorham legend that the Second Amendment was applicable only to a regulated militia, and it did not refer to unlimited gun ownership as a guaranteed right.
The founders did not intend there be more guns in the country than people, and they certainly did not intend for citizens to carry guns as they walked around the community in their everyday activities. This was the original intent of the founders and it should be interpreted strictly as written with no implied interpretations. All conservative constitutionalists should defend this narrow interpretation.
Now, if you don’t believe my story, you are wrong. There is an oral “chain of custody” in my story that goes back to the Founding Fathers. If you insist on “proof,” I can assure you my proof is as strong as the proof offered in the over 60 cases submitted to the courts that ex-president Trump had the election “stolen.” If you feel my proof is gobsmack, I’ll bet more Americans will believe my story than your story. So that must mean that yours is, at best, as gobsmack as mine.
Let’s both be rational; I’ll stop my gobsmack if you stop yours. Most politicians have other agendas that cloud rational decision making. Realistically, let’s also lay aside the demands of families and friends of victims of shootings. I understand their positions, but many of their goals are unattainable at this time. This is a time for baby steps, before we can walk. But we must take the baby steps now.
We are sinking into a moral and ethical morass over guns; we need to act. Well over 80 percent of the voting population wants gun reform, and that support truly is bipartisan. Let’s propose a no strings attached, simple gun reform bill.
Establish a national gun background check registry that must be used for all gun sales with a 14-day waiting period. That closes gun show, private, and straw sales and family member loopholes.
As many as 60 percent of gun deaths are suicides. Even if a depressed person can legitimately acquire a gun, the waiting period may allow a suicidal person to change his mind, seek help or allow medications to kick in, decreasing some gun deaths. So red flag laws will help deter a percentage of gun deaths.
Let’s continue the once-wise ban on automatic weapons, but extend it to also include devices that make semi-automatic weapons automatic. Let’s add banning 3D-printed guns and ghost guns made from unmarked parts. Then the law should force manufacturers to put identification numbers on all main parts of guns like barrels, stocks, cartridge holders, frames, etc. There is even precedent for this. Most guns manufactured during the Civil War had inspector marks on barrels and stocks so that the quality of the part was certified as inspected and by whom. If it was good enough in the Civil War, it should be good enough today.
We should allow states to develop their own mandatory gun safety courses before anyone can actually receive a gun. Anyone who objects to gun safety training in my book is insane, and therefore should not own a gun. States should also demand trigger guards, including digital trigger guards if there are self-protection concerns. If you have an unsecured gun and children, you are insane in my book, and should not be allowed to own a gun.
Now, there are many other things that can be done, but as I said above, baby steps. If we can enact just these three suggestions, and see the results, then we may propose two or three more in the future.
Matt Farina is a retired pediatric cardiologist who lives in Southern Pines.
(1) comment
Matt, I agree with all your points. I have a few additional ones to add. Ban large ammunition clips, set the maximum at 6 bullets. Same for revolvers. Require all guns to be fired twice, collect the bullets and with the gun's identification number send one to the local FBI office and one to the national FBI to be scanned and stored. Very importantly, after a specific date require biometric sensors in the grip of every gun manufactured in or imported into the United States which unlock the gun for use, and only for use by the registered owner. Such guns are useless to thieves, and gun theft is a significant problem.
"In a 2012 report, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said lost and stolen guns posed a “substantial threat” to public safety and to law enforcement. “Those that steal firearms commit violent crimes with stolen guns, transfer stolen firearms to others who commit crimes, and create an unregulated secondary market for firearms,” the report reads." https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/21/gun-theft-us-firearm-survey
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.