In 2012-2013 I wrote a regular opinion column for this newspaper. One of those columns, published in the May 31, 2013 edition, was headlined “Endangering What Makes Us So Special.”
It addressed my concern with what I perceived at that time as unexamined growth in Southern Pines. To me, that meant failing to ask hard questions consistently about suitability and impact before approving building projects.
The project in my sights, announced a week earlier in The Pilot, was a “Vegas style” showroom and an IMAX theater that would have provided live entertainment for “the many guests who flock to the area.”
We have not yet seen these projects come to fruition. But what we are experiencing — eight years later — is a seemingly unregulated explosion of building that goes beyond endangering the area that we call home to destroying it.
For example, in one area within easy walking distance to downtown Southern Pines, there was up until a few short years ago a beautiful country road with little traffic and mostly older homes on large lots together with a few horse farms. I loved driving or walking the length of it just to marvel how something so bucolic could exist that close to town.
Today, there are dozens of homes crammed on and around this road with heavy equipment at this moment ripping out more beautiful mature trees that shaded the area and gave refuge to wildlife.
Another building project is in the works. Furthermore, there is at least one Airbnb on this road where guests often leave trash unsecured, which ends up strewn across various homeowners’ properties by wild animals and loose dogs.
I understand that growth is inevitable, and often desirable. However, there is a sustainable way to realize growth that preserves the better and unique nature of an area and there is a reckless, profit-driven approach. And it is a fact that growth, without preservation on some important levels, forever changes the nature of a place.
Take trees, for example. One of the most direct and cost-effective ways to reduce temperatures and preserve clean air is to maintain an environment that is rich in trees. Left undisturbed, trees are an eminently useful and romantic entity. They provide shade and a critical bulwark against flooding, reduce carbon dioxide in the air, diversify the scenery, and beckon the dreamer and the climber.
And yet, rather than finding ways to preserve mature trees during expansion, too many builders are systematically stripping land to make way for more structures. Consider Morganton Road in its current state.
Then there is water. We may not have experienced water shortages yet, but that could well be only a matter of time. Recently, The Pilot reported that there is so much demand for water hook-ups for new buildings in Moore County that the delay for these services is out to 30 days.
Meanwhile, a booming section of eastern Colorado Springs has literally run out of accessible water as the demand has skyrocketed. Across the country, highly toxic algae blooms are regularly threatening water supplies. A recent article on the website truthout.org addresses this issue in detail. And although our water supply may still be safe, many of our ponds and lakes are not.
There are numerous other considerations associated with rapid and unsustainable growth: safety, traffic and affordable housing to name a few. Drive Indiana Avenue and May Street with any regularity and you will be shocked at the amount of semi-trailer truck traffic.
A project currently in the planning stages for a 31-acre parcel of former cow pasture between Vass and Southern Pines proposes 40 new homes and 35 townhomes. Bordered by two narrow country roads, one of which has periodically flooded over the years along with the cow pasture, this proposal has problems written all over it.
It only requires driving or walking around parts of Moore County with eyes wide open to see that our landscape and the slow, easy way of life that is the hallmark of small-town living everywhere is rapidly disappearing. The big question is this: Is there anything we can do about it?
Beth Daniels lives in Southern Pines.
