We Are Lacking Rational Talk About COVID-Related Risks
A common Army cadence goes “Here we go again, same old stuff again.” We used a more colorful noun for “stuff” though.
That noun is apropos for the current hysteria over the coronavirus’ “delta” variant. Delta — the Greek letter associated with change. I wonder why this second variant wasn’t called “beta.” Likely not scary enough. But I digress.
This article is about another noun: “risk.” It is an oft-abused and misunderstood word. It is wielded by insecure people wishing to control the actions of others.
You hear people use it in daily conversations and in the media: “We can’t risk that.” “The risks are worth the reward.” “Don’t engage in that risky behavior.” “It’s not worth the risk.
But do we really take the time to understand risk? That it is not a static quantity? It cannot be applied equally across all aspects of life. It certainly cannot be legislated or eliminated. It is primarily an individual decision of how much risk to assume.
Also, risk can only be managed, and it can only be managed effectively at the individual level. That management is completely subjective, as it should be in a constitutional republic.
A few examples of basic risk management should help.
Skydiving — no sane individual gets on an airplane to jump out of it unless they decide the risk is adequately mitigated. According to the U.S. Skydiving Association, 3.3 million recreational parachute jumps occurred in 2019.
Heart surgeries — according to Statista.com, North America has conducted more than 460,000 cardiovascular surgeries so far in 2021. We are so successful at making these kinds of risks routine and acceptable that millions of people are willing to brave hazards unthinkable a century ago.
They are willing to take these risks because they have ample information concerning the professionals who run these activities and their ability to manage the associated risk. Has the risk been eliminated? No. Risk is adequately managed as determined by the participating individual.
So, concerning the current respiratory virus known as SARS-CoV-2 we must talk in terms of risk when discussing items such as masks, lockdowns and vaccines.
It is imperative for those in authority or with a platform of influence to discuss risk in terms of known data and how it applies to an individual’s personal risk factors. It is not helpful that irrational, fear-based, emotional talking points bombard rational individuals.
Nor are mandated, centralized risk-management attempts. They are fruitless and they are unconstitutional. It is therefore vitally important to assist a free people in making self-governing decisions.
A simplistic breakdown of risk is helpful, so we will focus on the scientific data we know to help individuals make decisions.
We begin with masks. According to 3M, the n95 mask will stop particles measuring 300 nanometers (nm) in diameter, has a 95 percent filtration efficiency, and is not fluid resistant. According to medical experts, the SARS-CoV-2 virus ranges in size from approximately 50 to 140nm and travels in fluids released when talking and breathing.
Next is a breakdown of antibody prevalence among the population. The CDC has failed to conduct scientific research in America, so we must rely on our ally Great Britain. According to The Wall Street Journal, approximately “…92 percent of Brits now show evidence of antibodies.”
A rational individual can therefore assume a similar level of antibodies prevalent in the U.S. population. Also, on the effectiveness of antibodies, according to a 2014 National Geographic article on the Spanish flu, older adults demonstrated increased resiliency during that pandemic over their younger counterparts because they were exposed to an influenza variant in the late 1800s when they were children.
Concerning vaccines, the current messenger-RNA COVID19 vaccine is experimental, never used before. The inventor of this vaccine technology acknowledges there are no studies to determine long-term side effects.
On July 12, the FDA added a warning to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that it can cause Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder which causes your immune system to attack your nervous system.
Additionally, the CDC acknowledged that mRNA vaccines can cause myocarditis, enlargement of the heart muscle. The CDC also states that mRNA vaccines are approximately 90 percent effective in conveying immunity.
Finally, according to Johns Hopkins, the current survivability rate for those confirmed infected with the virus is 98.2 percent.
In 1940, the average citizen would never have contemplated using a parachute while the Airborne Test Board was reviewing its safety and effectiveness. Therefore, it is reasonable for rational, young, healthy individuals to avoid the risks (known and unknown) associated with experimental vaccines to combat a virus they have a great chance of surviving — sans masks — and possibly already immune to.
It is also reasonable for individuals with high-risk, comorbidities or compromised immune systems to determine the risk-benefit trade-off of taking an experimental vaccine. So, let’s enable individual risk-reward decisions.
Nick Lasala is a Cameron resident and farmer.
