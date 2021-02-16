Making the honor roll in high school was a big deal because it spoke of hard work, some grit, some smarts and, well, honor. It shined a light on everything the student did from that point on, and it was not uncommon to hear from a mother or a teacher if you strayed, “That is not how an honor student behaves.”
I thought of that recently when the rioters breached the Capitol and shouted how they would hang the vice president or kill someone else, as they beat the cops and defaced statues and offices — and as the president and Rudy Giuliani lit the match of hatred and activated the not very hidden desire for revenge for a crime that had not been committed.
From the president to the members of Congress who knew they were weaving a cloth of falsehoods meant to not so much address a wrong as to tee themselves up for a perceived bonus at the next election, they all behaved like there would be no consequences for their bad behavior.
There can be no defense of those who rushed the seat of our government any more than there can be lingering sympathy for the continued falsehoods of a stolen election. The votes were recounted — no change — the courts said there was no evidence presented to sustain the various (and many) cases brought. How long can a lie draw oxygen when all the paths have been trod and no evidence found? It is not the behavior of honorable people to do so.
Donald Trump made the choice years ago to use anger and bullying and “we versus them” as a cornerstone, so we should not be surprised that in his final days he marshaled those forces and unleashed them in the streets of our capital to incite violence and death.
But at some point in life everyone has to pay for a thoughtless, destructive deed, and so should Mr. Trump. He has carefully sown seeds of separation, he has consistently aligned with groups who favor white people over others, one faith over others, bullying of others, and he forgot that all of that lies like an ember until you blow on it one more time and the flames erupt.
Mr. Trump is not known for taking responsibility for much. His modus operandi is to blame the subcontractor and not pay him, turn on his friends and blame them. Trump believes everyone should shoulder failings, be called to account and frozen out — except him.
Mr. Trump said in his speech that he would be marching with the crowd to the Capitol, which was, of course, a lie, but it gave the seal of legitimacy to all that would follow.
As he so often, without proof, says: “People are saying.” Well, people are saying that when you foment an attack on your fellow governing body, when you foment the killing of people, when you foment the defacing of the very seat of governance, you must suffer consequences
Now, had he been aghast at the sight of what was going on and called for immediate help, things might be viewed differently. Had branches of his administration not thought that the “optics would be bad” to have adequate police or National Guard on the ready or onsite in the first place — knowing full well what the social media world was projecting —things might be different.
But on his watch, with his words and actions, his people stormed the Capitol and threatened the lives of staff, police and members of Congress doing thousands, if not millions of dollars of damage. And people died. But far worse — worse than the president sitting in the White House watching and doing nothing to save the vice president and members of Congress, police and staff — is the dagger he has put in the heart of our country: no peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.
Our country has a blot on our history that cannot be justified, nor can it be erased, so we are forever changed and not for the good. The shine is officially off our democracy in the eyes of the world. We look like every other destabilized country now, no longer a shining example.
Donald Trump should not be allowed to hold office again.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
