The picture above haunts me. It was given to me a few years ago by my favorite aunt before she died at 91. I loved her because she was always honest with me and my other 20 maternal cousins.
Aunt Jenny was raised in abject poverty, along with my mom and their four other siblings. They scratched a living out of the dirt on a small parcel of land in north central Florida.
The man in the picture seen leaning on his horse is my great grandfather. The setting is north central Florida post-Civil War. Why she waited so long to show this to me is curious. I think she wanted me to experience life enough to absorb it.
Reconstruction in the South was an attempt after the Civil War to make amends for the wrongs we inflicted on our brethren and meant that all people would be treated as equal. That lasted about 12 years and ended when an election dispute allowed Rutherford B. Hayes to be confirmed as president because an agreement was made that the federal government would pull out of policing the South if he was confirmed.
That meant that we in the South had to police black people for the first time. Before that, there was no need because there were no free blacks in the South.
We created rules that ensured blacks in the South would be re-enslaved by arresting them under vagrancy violations. They were told that they had to have a contract every January ensuring employment for the entire following year. This was limited to agricultural jobs only, and if they did not have proof of a contract they were arrested for vagrancy. They were then assembled in makeshift prisons run by private companies because the Civil War had destroyed the prison infrastructure.
My great-grandfather “rented” these people from these companies for whatever purpose was desired. His was to work them in the pine forests tapping turpentine. The only difference between this and slavery is that my great-grandfather had no vested financial interest in their survival.
When they were slaves, they were considered an asset. Now that they were rented, he could simply replace one with another without a thought. If interested, the book “Slavery by Another Name,” by The Wall Street Journal Atlanta bureau chief Douglas A. Blackman covers this part of our history in great detail.
All of this is to frame the conversation I have with myself about Black Lives Matter and reparations. What does that mean to me and what does that mean to the great-grandchildren of the men and women in the picture on the other side of the equation? How do you give restitution to generations whose future had been stolen by people like my great-grandfather. It haunts me and inspires me at the same time.
It inspires me because I have come to believe that reparations means facing up to our failures and making amends. Some of my family would argue that we did not do these things and are therefore not responsible. My answer is the arc of our family was bent on the back of others, and I am a result of that. I owe it to the generations of people that follow to ensure equality of opportunity.
We cannot put a price tag on stealing someone’s future, but we can ensure from here forward that we can commit to reflect and reorganize.
We have a chance to do that locally. The new school board is now deciding on the future of the former Southern Pines Primary campus. This is a landmark of historical importance to our African American community.
It began as a Rosenwald School in 1924 when this community raised $6,000 (when making 50 cents per day for day labor) to buy the 4 acres that the current buildings occupy. They did that to ensure that their children would have equal access to education. It survived Jim Crow and segregation and is at the precipice of a new beginning of helping restore and revive a community that has long been neglected.
My journey is personal, but I hope all of us are on a collective journey to make our future together as one, not separate. It is the only way we will survive as a community, let alone as a nation.
Tom Daniel is a Carthage resident.
The Rosenwald schools were a superb example of communities investing their own money in education. Mr. Rosenwald, a Sears executive, provided some funding but locals paid the rest and often constructed the buildings themselves. This is similar to most small private, parochial and charter schools today. When people have skin in the game, they make sure they get a return on their investment.
