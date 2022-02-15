Fox network primetime commentators get paid lavishly to downplay, distort or dismiss the crucial constitutional and ecological issues of our times. They do this while simultaneously inventing bogus “crises” of their own or inflating minor issues.
Fox pundits are experts at clogging the arteries of airtime with their phony “wars,” like the “wars” on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Christianity, on masculinity, Styrofoam, hot dogs, even on Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit. One political media company, “The Recount,” listed up to 50 of Fox’s bogus wars.
Fox relentlessly fills their viewers’ minds with hyped-up hooey, intended to distract and anger their viewers against Fox’s straw men, specifically any person or policy that does not register with owner Rupert Murdoch’s materialistic worldview. And, on a slow news night with no new “war” to declare, they will drag out their favorite pinata, old George Soros, for a good thumping.
Network pundits also revel in faux conspiracies, from “birtherism” to “election fraud,” delivered in their studiously rehearsed hambone outrage. The flip side of that outrage finds expression in their unctuous, groveling flattery of the treasonous ex-president and his spineless minions. The range of these behaviors pollutes and discourages any serious conversation about the dire state of our nation and its future. Yes, real danger comes from what they say, and the snide ways they say it.
But serious danger also derives from what Fox pundits do not say, the news they choose to ignore.
For example, Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who crossed state lines with an assault weapon and killed two people. While he praises this young killer — “bright, honest, sincere, dutiful and hard-working, exactly the kind of person you’d want many more of in your country” — he dismisses or ignores the scourge of school shootings, the killings of unarmed black people by law enforcement, the dismantling of constitutional norms and the FBI’s number one concern, domestic terrorism.
While Fox pundits have successfully exhumed Critical Race Theory from the obscure grounds of law school and graduate school seminars in order to stir racial animus, they show no interest in confronting the socio-historical causes and effects of the surge of hate crimes against people of color in America today, other than to blame it all on the Black Lives Matter movement or “antifa.”
While Fox pundits denounce “cancel culture,” they nonetheless urge “canceling” the chief COVID fighter, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and by any means possible. Ironically, the network commentators were silent during the defeated ex-president’s lies and mismanagement of COVID-19, behavior which effectively “canceled” the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.
And while they cheer the 19 Republican states that have passed voter suppression laws, the pundits are silent about the destructive constitutional implications of “canceling” citizens’ voting opportunities and/or “canceling” votes that have been cast and counted — if those votes were not cast for their brand of Republicans.
While Fox’s pundits brazenly supported the Big Lie about election fraud before and after the insurrection — “99 percent” of the protesters were peaceful, said Laura Ingraham, and the violent 1 percent were “antifa” — she, Hannity and Kilmeade were famously silent about their very own panic calls and texts to the White House urging Trump to stop what they knew he had started.
And while Fox commentators drone on about the awfulness of “cancel culture,” they are cravenly silent about fossil fuels “canceling” our planet:
n silent about the “rapid and unstoppable” sea-level rise from melting Antarctica ice shelves;
n silent about the implications of sea-level rise actually “shifting the Earth itself”;
n silent about the “ticking time bomb” of methane being released from melting permafrost; and
n silent about the causes and effects of the violent storms, wildfires and floods rampaging across our country with greater and more destructive frequency.
They are silent about how all this will affect our planet — not just their planet — “for hundreds of years” unless immediate aggressive action is taken,” as detailed in the May 2021 issue of National Geographic.
The fact that Fox pundits have the power to influence national policy among Republicans who favor the fossil fuel industries means they also have an enormous corrosive influence on global policy.
By trivializing and demeaning our national discourse with relatively minor and manufactured issues while, at the same time, ignoring the most important issues, Fox pundits distract their viewers from the profound existential dangers to the nation, the globe and its inhabitants.
Their insidious influence lights the path to a dark future, a future we will have earned for being a shallow and short-sighted race.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
