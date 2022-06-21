When I happened to turn on CNN last Thursday morning, the “New Day” program was marking “50 years to the day after the Watergate break-in.”
Boy, did those discussions ever grab me and take me back — not only for historical reasons, but also from some deeply and powerfully personal ones as well.
A half-century ago, in the Watergate year of 1972, I was down in Florida, working as a lowly young copy editor in the huge newsroom of The Miami Herald. Though I was proud to be on the staff of one of the biggest and most respected newspapers in the country, I became convinced that this was not the right environment for my (first) wife and me to raise our two small boys. I wanted to become a big frog in a much smaller pond.
By happenstance, somebody mentioned that The News Herald, a small daily in the beautiful little North Carolina town of Morganton, over on the edge of the Blue Ridge, was looking for an editor to run its news department. Though I was a Missouri native who had never set foot in the Tar Heel State and had never really been anyone’s boss, I eagerly applied — and, to my surprise, got the job.
But that’s only the beginning of the story. As it happens, when we arrived in Morganton in the early summer of 1973, the dramatic Watergate hearings were about to begin in Washington. The guy presiding over them, and becoming one of the most recognizable and respected faces in the country, was Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr. And his hometown, of all places, was none other than Morganton.
The colorful and likable old “Senator Sam,” as they called him, also happened to be a board member on the then-locally owned News Herald. So as the Senate hearings continued for all those weeks, with the senator sometimes returning home to rest up, I had occasion to become well acquainted with him. One of my favorite framed photos in my home office here shows the two of us chatting in his house, which was located not far from mine.
Here we are 50 years later, in the throes of another massive presidential controversy — which, though different in many ways from Watergate, is even more alarming in others.
What got me started on the subject was that special CNN show last week, on which the two guests being interviewed at length were none other than Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. They’re the guys who, as still-new Washington Post reporters, were responsible for so much of the investigative reporting whose revelations eventually helped bring about the dramatic resignation of President Richard Nixon.
Considering that they, like me at the time, were both about 30 years old when that crisis erupted, I was taken with how alert and articulate they still seemed. Woodward said he has been “obsessively watching” the current series of hearings by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, as have I.
“It is an accumulation of compelling evidence,” Woodward told his interviewers. “If you look at the law, it says clearly that it is a crime to subvert the legitimate function of government. … There is zero evidence that the election was rigged, that there was fraud. … All of the evidence confirms that Joe Biden won legitimately.”
Bernstein expressed even stronger concerns.
“If you look at the certification of the election that was supposed to take place at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6,” he said, “there was a coordinated effort … to overturn a free and fair election. There is nothing in our history to compare with this.”
He and his colleague spoke some strong words, to be sure — ones that millions of Americans condemn and refuse to accept. Fine. But they are spoken by two men with distinguished careers as objective journalists — men who, from their own experience, know a crisis at the highest levels of government when they see it.
And considering their depth of insight on these matters, it is hard for other millions of Americans to disagree with Bernstein’s comment, made near the end of last week’s CNN broadcast, that “there is nothing in our history to compare with this.”
I don’t know about you. But I think Senator Sam would have agreed.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email. unc.edu.
(1) comment
Every time I hear the name Clinton I think of Watergate, tame compared to the Clintons’ long history of crime.
