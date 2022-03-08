The past couple of weeks has been a steep learning curve on geo-politics. Some things have emerged that could have a profound and lasting impact on both near-term and longer-range world affairs. Some random thoughts:
This has been a wake-up call for millions of peace-loving Russian people having discovered that their leader is more of a thug than they realized. Their sons are dying in combat and it is not in defense of Mother Russia.
Also, there has been a wake-up call for the Russian oligarchs who see their wealth being threatened by sanctions resulting from a Putin self-inflicted wound. Will they gang up against Putin?
The European Union with its bureaucratic leadership has not distinguished itself in this crisis. Going forward, let’s call it the European Dis-Union.
NATO, too, has been too little, too late. Based on their actions/inactions, do we have a warm, fuzzy feeling about Article 5 — an attack on one is an attack on all — having any teeth if needed?
Germany is a big disappointment. Their senior military leader reported last week that their military “stands bare from neglect.” Germany is not a deterrent force in Central Europe.
What has the United Nations done for the world lately? Nothing, and true to form they have been a zero in this world crisis.
The invasion has not gone well for the Russians; too slow, too many casualties, too many trucks, armored personnel carriers, tanks, helicopters and airplanes destroyed. Desperate leaders can too often revert to desperate measures. Case in point, Putin put his nuclear weapons units on high alert.
If the Russians succeed in “securing control” of the entire Ukraine, they may be facing a long-term insurgency. Russian military is all about mass with overwhelming combined arms firepower and numbers of fighters on the ground. Will this thuggish approach lead to mass civilian casualties?
Russia badly misread the Ukrainian civilian population who have emerged ready to take on the Russian Army armed with an AK47 they barely know how to use and very little ammunition. Impressive and inspirational.
Every day we hear more stories about innocent Ukrainians and children being killed from Russian arms. Will the International Court of Justice in the Hague get involved and eventually bring Putin to trial for crimes against humanity?
One large and looming geo-political issue may take a positive turn as a result of this disastrous invasion. Everyone is aware of China’s desire to invade and take over Taiwan. While China’s Xi Jinping falls into the same heavy-handed leadership category as Putin, seeing Putin emerging as a world-wide pariah may give XI second thoughts about taking down Taiwan.
Every day, more prominent people who have known Putin for years, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, for example, are saying Putin has changed recently. They are using descriptors such as,“delusional recent behavior, unhinged, erratic.” This is not very comforting knowing that he has his finger on the nuclear trigger. But, could his behavior lead to a near-term change of Russian leadership?
There are already reports of massive numbers of refugees who fled Ukraine. What to do with them? For them? Food shortages followed by food riots will begin for the tens of millions of Ukraine citizens still inside the borders.
The Russian military may be generally uninspired about this fight. There may be large numbers of Russian soldiers who are saying, “I have been here for months, I’m cold, tired, hungry, I miss my family and what the hell are we fighting for, this is not in defense of my homeland.” Declining morale leading to bad results is a formula for failure.
As Putin’s pariah image and his military’s failures continue, will he strike out against the West with debilitating cyberattacks?
No one realized the steel spine of President Zelensky.
Rarely does a leader in crisis emerge and gain instant world-wide respect and admiration with one short sentence. In response to Biden’s offer to evacuate Zelensky from Kyiv, he responded, “The fight is here, I need ammunition, not a ride.”
Priceless. His people will follow him to hell and back and if he doesn’t survive the invasion, he will forever be Ukraine’s national hero.
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.) is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders.
