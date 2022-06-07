How can we be “the land of the free and the home of the brave” if we can’t protect our children?
I am sure you are as heartbroken as I am at the massacres that have scarred our land in the past month. Coverage of the carnage in California is barely over when BREAKING NEWS tells us about a hate crime in Buffalo, shortly followed by the slaughter of little children in Texas.
We have become an object of shame and pity in the world. The seeds sown at Columbine and fertilized by the blood of the children slain in Newtown have produced for us one of the highest rates of gun death of any developed nation on Earth. We may have fallen behind South Korea in teaching our children math and science, but we’re a solid No. 1 when it comes to slaughtering those same kids in their school rooms. The United States has a gun murder rate almost 100 times higher than the U.K., 10 times higher than our northern neighbors in Canada, and yes, actually higher than our southern neighbors in Mexico.
Does it hurt to hear those words? It should. But the pain of those words and our revulsion at hearing them, were it multiplied a thousand times, wouldn’t approach that experienced by the parents who lost their sons and daughters at Parkland High School and Sandy Hook Elementary.
This tragic situation will be followed in short and certain order by five things:
- Americans will wring their hands and say that something must be done;
- Legislation will be introduced in Congress to do something meaningful — something like banning semi-automatic weapons or limiting weapons possession to those over the age of 25;
- Our stalwart legislators will water down the solution — far short of banning assault weapons and settling instead for something like a study of the effectiveness of background checks because, they will say, “this is all we could get.”
- Even this weakened legislation will be defeated because of the NRA and those in its pocket. Or it will pass into law only to be struck down by our currently gun-loving Supreme Court.
- Headlines will focus on Vladimir Putin, and talk of gun control will be shelved until the next massacre occurs.
Trouble is, the time between these massacres seems to be getting shorter and shorter. Can we do anything? ANYTHING?
I think we need to swing for the fences and begin an effort to repeal the Second Amendment.
Did I really say that? I, a devotee of the Constitution and of those who wrote it?
Yes, I said it. I said it because, as holy as the Bill of Rights is, it is less sacred than the words which promise to “ensure domestic tranquility...and promote the general welfare.” Those words, taken from the Constitution’s preamble, have more moral weight than any amendment.
Would a repeal of the Second Amendment solve the gun massacres we have in America? It’s hard to say. First, it’s a Quixotic dream, almost certain to fail. Second, it would probably widen the political/cultural gap that exists in America.
Why risk deepening that rift? There’s probably no issue (maybe excepting abortion) that is more divisive than guns. And there are very good people — tens of millions of them — on both sides of the argument.
We risk it because all other avenues have been blocked to us: Even if by some miracle a real gun control measure could pass the Congress and be signed by the president, it would almost certainly be declared unconstitutional by today’s Supreme Court. Why engage in the Herculean task of passing gun control if we know the Court will decide that the Second Amendment makes it unconstitutional?
We have no choice unless we want to sit by and witness the murder of little boys and girls. We have no choice if we want to be a nation that protects its children. The right to arm oneself under safe conditions is legitimate. But sometimes ideals that seem right in the abstract have to be sacrificed for what our preamble promises — a land where domestic tranquility, justice, and the general welfare of the nation require it. This is a moral imperative we simply can’t ignore.
There are several ways the Constitution could be amended to eliminate or significantly change the Second Amendment, but with the exception of Prohibition, the impetus has always come from a positive vote by two-thirds of the members of both houses of Congress. That is so unlikely to happen today or at any time in the future that we may as well call it impossible.
What we need are those who will take the long view and run for Congress campaigning on this issue. Their votes will be tiny at first, but as these massacres of children hit more of our communities at more frequent intervals they will grow. Perhaps with the passage of time Republicans and Democrats — embarrassed by the shortcomings of their own parties — will join the crusade until one day…
I started this little piece by asking if we can claim to be the “land of the free and the home of the brave” — as our children are murdered in their classrooms, and the answer is no. As much as I love this republic, I don’t see how it can claim to be the “home of the brave” if it lacks the will and fortitude to change the part of our Constitution that, quite unknowingly and unintentionally, has created this monster.
I believe we should repeal the Second Amendment.
How’s that for a “modest proposal”?
John Dempsey is the president of Sandhills Community College.
