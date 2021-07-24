During my career, I participated in developing many plans, but I do not think that I ever saw a plan that was as exciting, farsighted and sensitive to local conditions as the small area plans that Pinehurst’s citizens are developing.
There are just so many good parts of the plans. Perhaps most important are the plans’ focus on an extremely long plan horizon. During my career, I was constantly frustrated that so few people could look out into the future and envision issues that might arise. Too often, the average person focuses only on the here-and-now and cannot think three or more steps ahead to what might happen as a result of actions taken today.
These plans make an effort to analyze the market into the future and then project how that will impact development of these areas over decades. They use actual data to guide this future look and not just wishful thinking about what one would like to see happen.
Of course, the plans do take into account what local residents would like to see happen. That is the heart of the plans, but the actual plan elements are tempered by market analysis based on data and not suppositions.
Another very good element of these plans is the focus on identifying upfront the important elements of physical development that will be necessary to ensure these areas develop in harmony with the existing character of Pinehurst.
The proposed development of form-based codes for these areas will ensure that what gets built creates the kind of physical environment that people cherish in the historic part of Pinehurst. I know that when I have out-of-town guests, I always drive them through the original neighborhoods of Pinehurst, but never bother to take them through the newer neighborhoods that lack the character that most people think about when they think about Pinehurst.
It is also exciting for me to see a municipality that is once more asserting its duty to plan for street alignments and public spaces. Since at least the 1980s, when I began my career, to the present time, cities and towns have abdicated their responsibility to plan for the locations of roads and other public facilities like parks, plazas and squares. They have let any land developer come in and lay out roads that often did not interconnect or take into account the present or future road system on adjoining property. Those same developers totally neglected to consider any need for public open spaces.
The result has been disconnected road systems that exacerbate traffic problems. A further result was no public spaces being developed, which would be totally out of character with the delightful small public green spaces scattered throughout the original areas of Pinehurst.
Another element of these plans that I think is so important — but will probably be missed by John Q. Citizen — is the focus on making provisions for a better and larger long-term location for village of Pinehurst support services.
The average person does not give any thought to the fact that those municipal departments that provide direct services like street maintenance or sanitation need adequate facilities from which to operate. Those facilities’ locations need to be well thought out and of sufficient size so that those direct services can be provided in the most efficient and effective way possible.
The plans envision the need to move the existing support services from Village Place to an expanded location adjoining the backside of the Harness Track property. Besides allowing a higher and better use of the property in Village Place, the relocation looks out years ahead to possible future space needs.
We did this same thing in Southern Pines many years ago when we purchased a former printing plant building that was adjacent to our Public Works complex. When visionary leaders like Frank Quis and John McInerny approved my recommendation to purchase the site, none of us could have foreseen that that site would eventually house the Police Department during a temporary relocation, nor become the permanent home for a centralized development review team.
Because we had farsighted elected officials years ago, the town continues to benefit from having adequate space to meet facility needs decades into the future.
With the development of these small area plans, Pinehurst residents seem to be benefiting from the same farsighted leadership in their elected officials. Let us all hope that they stay the course in the months and years ahead.
Kyle Sonnenberg, who served as Southern Pines town manager from 1988 to 2004, has returned in retirement after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
