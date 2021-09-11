Last weekend was a classic late summer tailgate kind of weekend. The sun was gracious and forgiving, the air dry. Wood smoke wafted all about. Throngs of people filled the streets, beers in hand. Barbecue sizzled in smokers. Dudes were pouring whiskey. Live music bounced off the buildings.
Chapel Hill? Raleigh? Boone? Nope, nope, nope. Pinehurst.
That quaint little downtown of ours where they iron and starch the sidewalks before rolling them up at 5 p.m. on Friday was cooking last weekend for the most unPinehurstian of events: a good ol’ fashioned down-home barbecue festival. And we happily made pigs of ourselves.
The New England village-styled downtown streets of Pinehurst are as quaint as they are quiet. When they do really come alive, it’s for an event that Thurston Howell III and Lovey would happily attend, like a festival of exotic and expensive cars or the annual arts and crafts show.
“Oh, Lovey, say, don’t we need a license plate birdhouse for the fifth vacation home?”
“Oh, Thurston, you know we’re here to look for gold lame throws for the pontoon boat.”
“Right you are, dear!”
Thurston is not your typical tailgater, and Lovey would likely bemoan the plastic fork offerings Sunday, but even they could have had a good time in the village last Sunday, munching on brisket and sampling the smoked sausage.
The inaugural Pinehurst Barbecue Festival — and let’s hope this becomes a tradition — was hailed as a celebration of heritage and all things smoked. Now, Pinehurst is not exactly Barbecue Headquarters, but the organizers behind it all, Peter Stilwell and David Droschak, had a vision for a community event that could resonate outward.
Stilwell is a longtime event producer, one of those behind-the-scenes guys who puts all the pieces together and carries a lot of the risk when things like bad weather or, say, a pandemic, dampen enthusiasm. The best laid plans can go awry at the first raindrop, but with the Barbecue Festival, he and Droschak cooked up a winner.
The two have actually teamed up to produce a number of locally successful events. Their next one is just a month away: the Festival D’Avion out at Moore County Airport.
This new festival was actually more like three events and taxed the village like few events outside of a U.S. Open championship. Friday night was a concert on the large vacant lot across from Pinehurst Brewing Co. Saturday was a “Q School” grilling class with the invited pitmasters and an invitation-only “Meet the Pitmasters” event. Sunday was the big show, featuring five pitmasters invited from across the state, including Ed Mitchell, the 74-year-old pitmaster from Raleigh whose name stood atop the whole event.
“We tried to create an experience,” Stilwell told me last week, the weariness from the post-party clean-up and restoration evident in his voice.
Sunday’s full-on Barbecue Festival was more than a leap of faith for Stilwell. Setting out to create a new event, he did his homework on other barbecue events elsewhere in the country. He heard several discouraging words. For starters, he was warned the food lines would be long and winding. But what really worried him was the second thing: When all was over, said the pitmasters who had experience, the festival grounds would be trashed.
While the lines for the five food sampling stations were long Sunday — queues for the ’cue at local favorite Pik N Pig and headliner Ed Mitchell were especially stacked — they moved. I was never bored, often chatting with fellow line-waiters and seeing lots of friends walking by.
And by the time the food was packed up and the fires quenched, the streets of Pinehurst weren’t too bad. Stilwell spent most of Monday finishing up and even pressure washing. No word on whether he used heavy or light starch on the sidewalks.
In the end, the music was hot, the weather delightful, the beer cold, the fun continuous and the barbecue sensational. Downtown Pinehurst merchants, who almost have it in their genetic code to stay closed during festivals, actually opened their doors and saw great foot traffic.
The early word is that a repeat is in the works. That might be the best news of all, followed by knowing that Pinehurst’s quaint little downtown village may yet be a place that can cook.
