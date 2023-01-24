Last year, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launched an initiative to establish national standards of practice for health professionals serving veterans to improve efficiency and consistency in the delivery of comprehensive care across the VA health system “irrespective of State requirements.” As part of its process, the VA is considering if it can safely expand the scope of practice of certain non-physician health practitioners.
On the surface, establishing national standards of practice is a good idea. However, you get into risky territory when you start considering scope of practice expansions for non-physicians. For example, right now, the VA is contemplating policy changes that could allow optometrists to perform eye surgeries on veterans — surgeries they are unqualified to perform. The current standard at the VA is that ophthalmologists — not optometrists — perform eye surgery on our nation’s heroes. I support the current standard.
Why? Because ophthalmologists are medical doctors and trained surgeons; optometrists are not.
Ophthalmologists go through years of extensive education that includes medical school, hospital residency, clinical hours, and surgical training. This is supplemented with ongoing training to maintain their certification based on standards established by the American Board of Ophthalmology.
Optometrists, on the other hand, are not medical doctors or surgeons. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, they complete optometry school and are not required to complete any postgraduate surgical training. At best, any surgical training in optometry school consists of a 32-hour course. Optometrists are important providers of primary vision care, including routine eye exams, vision tests, glasses and contact lens fittings, and monitoring eye conditions. They are not trained to perform surgery on the eye. In fact, 95 percent of U.S. optometry students attend optometry school in a state that prohibits optometrists performing eye surgery.
Eye surgery is extremely delicate. It requires precise technical skills that are learned and perfected over time, as well as the proper judgment to know if surgery is the best way to treat a patient’s needs. Not only does a professional need the technical skills to perform the surgery, but they also need the proper education to manage any complications that may arise. Allowing an optometrist to perform eye surgery opens the door to higher risks for complications and the inability to manage those complications.
These complications could lead to even further health problems for veterans, including permanent vision loss and even blindness. For this reason, it is critical that only ophthalmologists be allowed to perform eye surgery on our veterans.
I’ve helped lead large organizations over the years. So, I understand the VA’s desire to drive efficiency and optimization, which, if done correctly, can help improve care, increase access, and control costs. Unfortunately, allowing optometrists to perform surgery will accomplish none of those things.
Care will not be improved if optometrists are permitted to perform eye surgery. On the contrary, the quality of surgical eye care will be diminished, putting the health and safety of veteran patients at risk.
Access is a non-issue, as veterans typically have ready access to ophthalmologists in VA facilities and through the VA’s Community Care Program. There is no reason to risk patient safety by expanding optometrists’ scope of practice to include surgical procedures. Also, sacrificing quality for the sake of access — or volume — is never a good idea.
In terms of costs, allowing optometrists to perform surgeries they are not trained to perform will likely increase costs to the VA — and therefore, taxpayers — not help rein them in. Extensive follow-up care could be required for surgical procedures that are performed incorrectly, not to mention possible legal action against the VA.
Non-physician providers, like optometrists, play an important role in veteran health care, but they should not be substitutes for medical specialists and trained surgeons when it comes to diagnosing complex medical conditions, developing comprehensive treatment plans, and ensuring that laser and other surgical procedures are performed properly.
The VA’s current policy is consistent with the standard of care in most states that ensures all patients, including veterans, have their surgeries performed by trained, qualified care providers.
As a longtime advocate for veterans, I urge Sen. Thom Tillis to again be a voice for veterans by working with the VA to maintain its policy that only ophthalmologists are allowed to perform eye surgery on our veterans.
George W. Little, former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Economic Resources, past state and national chair of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees and has served on the SCC board for 30-plus years.
