Are you ready for a one-party system? Are you ready for our state legislature to have absolute power?
Freedom is under attack in our state and across the country. Some politicians already want to make it illegal to read the books you want, to access the health care you need, to give a sip of water to a voter or even for your kids to talk about love in their classroom.
Now, some want total control of who gets to vote for them and to eliminate the constitutional foundations of checks and balances. A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Moore v. Harper — that’s Tim Moore, Republican Speaker of the N.C. House — should alarm anyone who cares about democracy.
Moore is a case that could put an unprecedented amount of power in the hands of state legislatures that were already elected under gerrymandered electoral maps.
This case is one of the biggest threats to the American system of government since Jan. 6, 2021. It seeks to reinstate the recently drawn gerrymandered congressional maps that were struck down by North Carolina’s highest court because they violated, according to the court, “neutral redistricting criteria in favor of extreme partisan advantage” for one party. The plaintiffs argue that the state Supreme Court does not have the authority to redraw these maps.
The case involves something called the “independent state legislature doctrine,” a theory that comes from a deceptive reading of the U.S. Constitution. Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution states that “The times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.”
One way to interpret this provision is to say that only the branch of government that we typically describe as a state’s “legislative branch” can set election rules. And, the executive branch and the judicial branch cannot do anything about such “prescriptions” even if they violate our right to vote.
Another way to understand this clause is to define the “legislature” as the entire government of a state; that is, all three branches.
The Supreme Court has reasoned in the past that the word “legislature,” as it is used in the Constitution, refers to any part of the government that has a role in making the laws of a state. Each state has the power to define, through its constitution, which is endowed with “legislative power.” A state constitution can assign that power to a body of elected representatives, but it can also give part of that power to the governor, the courts or even to a redistricting commission. Ultimately, it’s the people who must give their “consent” to be governed, not the government that decides which people must give their consent.
This is exactly how North Carolina’s government currently works. The legislature explicitly authorized the state’s courts to hear gerrymandering lawsuits. The state constitution, like the federal Constitution, permits the state’s chief executive to veto election laws and state courts the power to resolve conflicts about those laws.
North Carolina’s laws, as written by the state legislature, give detailed instructions to state courts about resolving illegal legislative maps. They specifically stipulate that lawsuits challenging “any act of the General Assembly that apportions or redistricts State legislative or congressional districts” will be determined by a three judge panel and this court’s decision may be appealed to the state supreme court.
The stakes for democracy in Moore v. Harper are high. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision could shut down efforts to combat partisan gerrymandering. And in key swing states like Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where one party controls the state legislature and the other controls either the governor’s seat, the state supreme court, or both — this case could give one party unlimited control over the outcome of federal elections.
State courts and state governors would lose any power they have to protect us from anti-democratic state laws, such as gerrymanders that violate the Constitution or a law that tosses out people’s ballots for some arbitrary reason.
Lowell Simon is a retired business owner and former public school teacher.
(1) comment
Funny, gerrymandering was never a problem during the 146 straight years that the Democrats controlled NC
politics from the smoke-filled back rooms of Raleigh following Reconstruction and Democrat Josephus Daniels’ Wilmington Massacre. Now in a desperate struggle to remain relevant they twist and turn every truly reasonable court decision, seek a patsy among leftist judges and then send out political hacks like this columnist to declare the end of the universe if the hissy-fit Dems don’t get their way. They know it will be hard to fabricate another fake pandemic in time to throw the 2022 election as they did in 2020.
