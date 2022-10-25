It is difficult to remember an election that was not referred to as the most important election in our history. Maybe a bit of hyperbole, but maybe not. Whether it is a presidential, congressional, state or local election, they are all important.
But the fact remains that the upcoming election may truly be the most important election ever.
Over the years, with presidential candidates who had significantly differing views of military matters, race relations, the economy, social issues, tax policy and foreign affairs, it made a difference who won.
With congressional candidates, it is important to understand not just what a candidate wants to do, but more importantly, how that candidate intends to achieve certain goals. It is easy for a candidate to say he wants to cut government spending, balance the budget, cut taxes, shore up Social Security and Medicare. Who would not vote for a candidate professing that? But the question again is “how?”
There are few people who can name their state legislators, but these people pass laws that significantly affect our daily lives. Do you ever question a Democratic candidate about how he or she intends to pursue policies in the face of being in a perpetual legislative minority? Do you ask a Republican candidate about their views on abortion rights and how they want to restrict it, affecting the lives of so many women in our state? And that includes our daughters and granddaughters, too.
Do you ask any state candidate about what they will do to bring about more affordable housing or health care to our citizens? What are their views on taxes?
Candidates for local office should also be questioned. In the case of county commission or school board candidates, do you really know what a candidate stands for? Is he or she pro-growth to the point of favoring land developers over those who sit in traffic every day? Do they favor limited or even no growth to the degree that it would stifle our local economy? How do they feel about social policies that affect our everyday lives?
Are school board candidates in favor of banning books in school libraries, and if so, who will get to make that decision and what standards will be used? What is their vision for an education that best prepares our students to meet the challenges of the world outside of Moore or other local counties? How do they intend to be the best stewards of the tax dollars they get to manage our school systems? And, in the case of Moore County, how do they intend to navigate the political bias currently on the board, one way or the other?
Too many times, campaign speeches and brochures are just hyperbole, grandiose ideas that have mass appeal but are void of any details about the huge obstacles that block those goals. As a voting public, it is not only our right, but more importantly, our responsibility to question a candidate, in detail, about where he or she stands on issues.
Every election is different, but this one is unique in terms of basic government. One out of every two voters in the country will have the option of voting for a candidate who has either called into question, highly doubted or even denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Keep in mind that no one has ever presented any evidence of any voter fraud that would have changed the results of any election in any authority. Nevertheless, many throw doubt upon it in some way. Many candidates do not support the rule of law and run roughshod over our Constitution. Far too many candidates run on platforms that are based on what might be good for their political party rather than the nation at large.
I doubt if any but a handful of us wake up and ponder the viability of our government, of our democracy. Why would you? It has always been there, always will be.
Or will it? We have never, in our history, been as close to losing that democracy in every sense of the word as we are today. It would be a mistake beyond comprehension to simply assume it can never be taken away, that we would never have a type of an authoritarian form of government. We have learned the hard way that a democracy must be cared for and nurtured. It takes significant effort and work to maintain it. If this is to truly be a government of, by and for the people, the people must understand it and work for it.
Know who and for what you are voting. Never assume that because you are a Democrat, Republican or unaffiliated that a particular candidate of your party is what is best for the public.
To those who have served our nation in our military, we thank you for your service. But it is now time for all of us to serve our nation at the polls. Regardless of party affiliation, VOTE. And be an educated voter. Do not fall for the standard hollow speeches that have no real substance to them. Remember, the devil is in the details.
Vote Republican, vote Democrat, vote unaffiliated. But above all, vote pro-democracy.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
