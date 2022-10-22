I was only 10 years old when the United Way of Moore County was established, but I am grateful that the Founding Fathers knew and understood that there would always be some in the community who needed a helping hand.
That was back in 1968. Since then, our local United Way has raised and distributed back into the community millions of dollars to help local people through local nonprofit programs.
Though fundraising is certainly a year-round activity in the nonprofit world, United Way of Moore County recently kicked off the 2022 campaign with “Woofstock” in a combined effort with Southern Pines Parks and Recreation.
We’ve changed the signs you will see around the county to reflect the impact of donations made. With poverty, neglect and illiteracy being root causes for many of the life challenges people face, our messaging with this campaign emphasizes just how important a donation to the United Way is regardless of the amount.
United Way of Moore County is the largest private sector investor in our community, helping people through health and human service programs. United Way provides grants to programs that help our children, families, the elderly, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and crisis intervention.
Our work is to make sure these programs remain available, because you don’t always know when you may need assistance, particularly when day-to-day existence is already challenging.
Please go online to our website — www.unitedwaymoore.com — to learn more about the programs a gift to United Way helps fund. Children’s lives are changing for the better, families are getting the help they need to maintain and support themselves, and there is hope and help through United Way and their partners.
Our sincerest thanks to those of you who have always made United Way part of your giving plans, and to those who have already given in this campaign.
Anyone who would like to donate to United Way may give securely online, mail a check to United Way at P.O. Box 207, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or visit us at 780 NW Broad St., upstairs in Suite 110.
I encourage you to take the time to make a financial contribution today. Help United Way ensure that health and human service programs are there when needed right here where we live. I’m proud of the fact that the work we do in our community offers so much to people who call Moore County home.
Linda Pearson is president and CEO of the United Way of Moore County.
