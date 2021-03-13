Like you, my heart breaks to see the Capitol swathed in fencing and concertina wire. Who would take their families to visit this year with access denied and buildings boarded up or shut down?
Will you be able to stroll down the mall? Visit museums? Find lunch inside a restaurant? Feel proud? This is the image America is presenting to the world, a banana republic in need of protection by armed services.
This has been a year like no other. How many times have we heard “now more than ever…” as though Americans have not suffered great challenges in the past? Yet, the pain we experience is indeed unique because this is the first time our country has been threatened by internal sources rather than external forces. This degenerative pain is undeniable.
Consider the situation in which we find ourselves.
Most Americans have lost faith in our election process. One could argue that the election was “stolen” by the Russians in 2016 or voter fraud in 2020. Indeed, this charge has been around since at least 1876 with Rutherford B. Hayes.
Reasonable people of both parties must agree that the integrity of our electoral system is sacred for our representative government to function. Without faith in a fair election, conflicts continue to impede progress.
Is the remedy to give up all local control of our unique process with the passage of House Resolution 1, now pending before Congress? Reasonable people might agree that keeping control of the system under the scrutiny of local government would effectively preserve and protect our electoral system, restoring confidence in the process.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed HB 1280, “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” earlier this month. This bill puts into place enough regulations, law enforcement restrictions, bias training instruments, and arrest and detention stipulations to effectively defund the police. The cost to implement this bill cancels approximately 3,000 police officers in the initial rollout.
In late February, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, in a settlement with the NAACP, released 3,500 prisoners early, citing COVID protocols, in addition to the 16 percent inmate reduction already completed due to the virus. Is this really what reasonable people of both parties want from their government representatives? Who will protect you when trouble comes? What agency will respond?
The biggest fall-out of this past year has been the damage to our children. Indeed, we mourn for the souls lost to COVID. We ache for those whose businesses closed. We sympathize with parents trying to cope with teaching their children and caring for family members while trying to maintain their jobs.
But the biggest impact is yet to come when our children grow into adults stunted by the unnatural desocialization they have been made to tolerate. The facts are starting to surface about the impact this has had on suicide, drug abuse, parental disfunction and crime.
Reasonable people of both parties know this lockdown has compromised our society in ways we have yet to understand. Who is holding these children for ransom? Where is the courage to open up the classrooms? When will the advocates for our children rise up?
Wearing a mask has done more than stifle COVID, it has impaired our ability to communicate with each other in a normal exchange of ideas. Our digitized communication has hampered our ability to debate freely with an open mind. Further, our reduced exposure to people outside our bubble has limited our imagination.
“Cancellation” has become an acceptable form of censorship with little consequence to the censor. Reasonable people might agree that cancelling book publications or removing historic monuments does not advance our education but in fact diminishes our knowledge and ability to discern truth.
It is reasonable to believe that sadistic lyrics in popular music and media might incite more bias than Dr. Seuss. Children quickly learn that being silent and fitting in with the crowd is better for them than being canceled by bullies on the playground.
Together we have learned to smile with our eyes, hear through a mask and acknowledge each other from a distance. We have worshipped alone and texted our loved ones. We have complied.
As we emerge from this “year like no other,” let us remove the barriers we have constructed around our hearts and around the Capitol. Let us rally to the cause of restoring the integrity of our election system and by extension our country. Reasonable people might conclude this is a goal worth achieving in the name of all Americans.
Connie Lovell is a Pinehurst resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.