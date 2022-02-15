What’s Putin up to in Ukraine, anyway?” a friend asked me the other day, knowing that I had spent a couple of years over in that part of the world before winding up here back in 1997.
Actually, Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t “in” Ukraine — at least not as I’m writing this at deadline time on Monday. But his massive buildup of troops and tanks on maybe 75 percent of Ukraine’s border has looked alarmingly threatening. And puzzling, considering the outrage stirred up in most of the rest of the world.
Though I love Russia, I detest the vacant-eyed, dishonest Putin for reversing so many of the democratic trends that we crazy idealists were trying to encourage over there after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But as to what he and his armies might be up to at this moment, I can’t improve on a quote that a Russian priest once shared with me during an endless flight from Moscow out to the frozen edge of Siberia.
“Umom Rossiyu nye poimyosh,” went the saying by poet Fyodor Tyutchev — which translates roughly as: “You’ll never understand Russia with the mind.”
Tell me about it. But what does that mean you’re supposed to understand Russia with? The heart, maybe? All I can tell you is that there is a whole lot of often-dark depth in Russia and its people — just one of the many things that make them so endlessly fascinating.
My couple of visits to Ukraine back in the mid-1990s were relatively brief, and both were limited to the capital of Kyiv (we transliterated it as “Kiev” back then). I loved it, and I loved the people I met there — who were so similar to Russians in many ways but intriguingly distinct in so many others.
When I think of that lovely city, two insignificant but memorable little personal experiences leap to mind. The first came at the end of my first day there, when a newfound Ukrainian friend invited another fellow and me to join him for drinks and dinner in a hotel bar.
Here’s the quirky part: Though I spoke only English/Russian and the other two guys were limited to Russian/Ukrainian and Ukrainian/English respectively, the three of us managed to carry on a lively but complicated discourse for a couple of hours — including the multilingual sharing of an off-color joke or two.
The other Kyiv experience was decidedly less pleasant. It came when another person I had just met took me to the flat roof of a tall brick building to give me a good view of the city.
As I carelessly backed up, with a camera up to my eye to get a better angle that would include my companion in a photo, I felt my heel bang on some kind of low barrier. Twisting around, I realized that I was teetering precariously at the very edge. A strong and timely gust of wind from behind may have been all that kept me from toppling over and plummeting six or eight stories.
That must be how millions of Ukrainians are feeling at this writing — though TV news footage keeps showing surprisingly many of them going about their daily business as if nothing is happening. I hope (again, at this Monday writing) that they’re right.
As to what Vladimir Putin might be up to:
Though he probably has more sinister and selfish goals, he claims to be motivated by a fear that Ukraine could someday be used as a gateway of invasion into Russia — especially if that strategically in-between land were ever to become a member of NATO.
That’s easy enough for us Americans, securely sitting here with vast oceans on both sides, to dismiss as paranoid. But to understand the nagging fears that Russians may feel (and that Putin is able to exploit) about the vulnerability of their western border, all you have to do is consider the horrors that the invading Napoleon Bonaparte was able to inflict in 1812 — and the evil Adolf Hitler in 1941.
Nope. Nothing in that oft-troubled part of the world is ever easy for the rest of us to understand. At this point, perhaps all we can do is hope. And pray.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
It’s really not all that complicated. Russian leaders forced millions of Soviets to leave their homelands in the aftermath of WWI. Ethnic Germans were sent to Kazakhstan. Ethnic Russians were moved to the Baltic states to weaken nationalism there. Traditionally ethnic Russian territories on the Black Sea were ceded to Ukraine. In most cases the Russians were given positions of authority and preference. With the fall of the Iron Curtain, first the ethnic Germans fled to Germany. Formerly repressed non-Russians sought revenge on Russian neighbors, including violence, according to Russian friends of mine who grew up in Kazakhstan and now live in North Carolina. Russians within eastern Ukraine may very well have a legitimate reason to ask Putin for help. Whether this should require military involvement is the question. It sure seems though that Sabre-rattling Democrats, Neo-Cons and the media are hoping for war, always a tragedy and what happens when politicians fail.
Somehow we knew Kent would argue that Putin's placement of 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders was Biden's and the Democrat's fault. No surprise there.
