I knew that I had read too many articles about the coronavirus when I opened a recent Pilot and was excited to see an article about the Pinehurst Village Council discussing downtown promotion.
The council was giving in-depth thought and consideration on how to attract more out-of-towners. I was struck by how similar their comments praising their community were to the comments I heard in every community in which I worked.
Inevitably, local officials think that their community is among God’s greatest gifts to humanity ( I exaggerate only slightly for effect). Having lived in a variety of communities throughout my life and career, I would contend that while it is wonderful that local officials value their own towns, to an objective observer often these towns are not the unmitigated joys that their most fervent local promoters make them out to be.
In the Village Council’s discussion, Village Manager Jeff Sanborn hit the nail on the head when he observed that out-of-town visitors might not intuitively share the council members’ enthusiasm for the charms of Pinehurst.
And I think that this is the proper point from which to proceed as Pinehurst seeks to increase visitation. How do we convince visitors to come spend some time and money in downtown Pinehurst?
As someone who travels a lot and appreciates historic areas, I am often surprised at what a poor job communities do in choosing what information to convey in order to get people to visit. I have learned that simply saying that you have a historic district is not enough to get me to make a trip.
I am also skeptical of areas that show pictures of busy streets which were obviously taken during some special event and give no indication what the town would be like during a visit on a non special event day.
When I consider a visit, I want to know exactly what there is for me to do while I am there on any given day that I might choose to come. Are there a sufficient number of activities that would occupy my time for long enough to justify an investment of my time in getting to the destination?
In the 20-plus years that we have lived in the area, we have rarely taken our out-of-town visitors to downtown Pinehurst. There has just never seemed to be that much to do there, even if one just wants to do some recreational shopping. The downtown might have enough to do to fill some time for visitors between rounds of golf, but as a destination in and of itself, it does not have critical mass.
Which leads into the ongoing discussion about the library in Pinehurst. Most of the focus as reported in The Pilot has been on the need or desire for a larger library and where that should be located. A seemingly secondary consideration has been the Tufts Archives.
I never gave that secondary consideration much thought. The library discussion has been more pertinent to me since we went through the same process in Southern Pines in the late 1980s and early 1990s as we determined that we needed a new library and then built it.
So in preparation for a column on the Pinehurst library, I dropped in to chat with the library director. While I gained some useful perspectives on library utilization, the real revelation was seeing the Tufts Archives for the first time.
I had no idea that there were such interesting exhibits located there. As a golfer and a golf fan, I found the artifacts and presentations to be just fascinating. In fact, that visit changed my perspective totally on the continuing library discussions particularly in light of the council’s interest in promoting downtown visitation.
I would elevate the future of the archives to the same level as the future of the library. The archives are a hidden treasure that could be turned into a visitor destination in and of itself. With more space, development of modern interactive exhibits, and a name change (who but scholars go to archives?), the archives could become the embodiment of the Home of American Golf. Partnering with the resorts and the CVB, the past, present, and future of golf in the Sandhills could be celebrated as our place in the golf firmament continues to grow and evolve. And the village downtown would have a significant addition to its critical mass for attracting visitors, whether day trippers or golfers extending their stays.
Kyle Sonnenberg, who served as Southern Pines town manager from 1988 to 2004, has returned in retirement after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
