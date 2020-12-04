Is it safe to come out? Yes? Then why are the red-hatted MAGA hordes still rallying across my TV screen?
I began expressing my opinion five years ago, when a business tycoon with a lampooned hairdo and zilch knowledge of the Constitution/American government announced his candidacy.
A joke, right? His rep consisted of squiring and sometimes marrying blonde bombshells, anchoring a TV reality show and squirming out of shady real estate deals.
Don’t forget those gold-plated bathroom fixtures.
I took abuse for articulating the three S’s: sarcasm, satire and sanity. A few readers (men, surely) told me to go back into the kitchen where I know the ropes. In other words: Little lady, when it comes to politics, let the big boys do the talking.
Well, I’ve got news. I cannot only chew gum and walk simultaneously, I can chew it while flipping crepes.
If that’s a surprise, this will knock your socks off: After shooting poison-tipped arrows at Trump for five years, I’m feeling compassion as I would for any person who is acting out a disability — emotional, mental or physical.
Trump, in defeat, displays all three. Not since Muhammad Ali was the first to proclaim himself “the greatest” has an ego pathology been so obvious, with one difference: Ali actually was.
Any accomplishments have been marginalized by President Trump’s reaction to defeat: holed up in the White House (except for golf and brief appearances) for two weeks, largely incommunicado (except for tweets proclaiming “I WON THE ELECTION!”), terminating appointees who suggested that he didn’t, and issuing edicts that hampered any semblance of transition.
Note to WH: All caps do not make it true.
The response from high-ranking Washington stalwarts was swift and blunt. “Disgusting,” “crazy,” “infantile” soon devolved into fright that he was putting the country at risk. David Gergen, mild-mannered adviser to four presidents of both parties, offered, “We’re in the grips of a madman.” Worst of all, Trump’s pout took precedence over thousands dying each day from the COVID-19 pandemic resurging across the nation.
Not a word. Typical … for Nero.
Instead, he assigned overturning election results to personal attorney Rudolph-the-Red-Nosed Giuliani, at $20K per diem. Rudy flailed, and failed at 14 outings so far. Maybe that’s because he hasn’t litigated, in person, for more than 30 years.
Honestly, would you let a surgeon who hadn’t held a scalpel for three decades excise your gallbladder?
Republican operatives have been skewered for their silence, which I understand. In his present mood, no telling what this thwarted despot-wannabee might do in retribution before being escorted out of the Oval Office.
But, even as push comes to shove, I feel sorry for the man. Losing the election — fair and square — must be a crushing blow to somebody with the nerve to insult a beloved American statesman/prisoner of war. To dump on a Gold Star family. To encourage white supremacists by refusing to denounce them. To bend the truth like a pretzel.
I feel sad that he will never experience the joy of a job well done, except in his own mind, and that tinged with rancor. I predict that his grandiose plans to mount a media empire, run for a second term (when he’s 78) or form his own political party will melt like an orange Popsicle in the Florida sun, leaving a sticky mess that attracts flies.
Instead, why not take whatever money is left after the lawsuits have been settled and buy a sweet little island just big enough for a pitch ’n putt, a helipad and a KFC? You and Melania can lie back, wrinkle up in peace.
It’s over. I’m done. Back to the kitchen.
