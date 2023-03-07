I’ve been trying to get my head around the earthquake in Turkey/Syria since it happened on Feb. 6. Nearly 50,000 people died, the capacity of Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. More than 100,000 were injured, some pulled from the rubble after 200 hours of entrapment.
Below-freezing temperatures, no food, no water, no meds to kill the pain of torn flesh and broken bones. Some victims were children. One baby was born to a mother lying in the pile of concrete, steel, wood and stone. The baby girl survived. The mother did not.
Such stories led news coverage for about a week, then slipped to second place, then disappeared except for occasional revised numbers or an aftershock. I was reminded of the mysterious condo building collapse in Florida in 2021, where 98 people perished. Same thing happened.
Life goes on.
But the coverage stayed with me. I could not stop wondering how it feels to be immobilized, pancaked between two slabs, hearing the dying cries of others while fighting to breathe, to stay alive — for four days.
People don’t prepare for earthquakes. I never heard of earthquake drills, like fire drills, school shooting drills, tornado survival or what to do if the plane goes down.
And what happens when a neighboring country attacks your homes, churches, hospitals and schools with the express purpose of killing civilians, including children, the elderly and infirm while others are left without food, water, medicine and heat?
These sound like the tactics of marauders pillaging through the Middle Ages, torturing and raping captives, burning families alive in their homes.
I was surprised to learn that only Georgia separates Turkey from Russia by land, the Black Sea by water. This means, over the decades, populations mixed. I’m reasonably sure most Russians, with or without Turkish links, were as horrified by earthquake stories as the rest of the world. So why is their government inflicting similar horrors on neighboring Ukraine? Merely to annex territory that they insist rightfully belongs to Mother Russia, which seems as shortsighted as the childless couple that kidnaps an 8-year-old and expects a hug as reward?
This isn’t a religious crusade. This is removing Ukrainian children and relocating them to Russian facilities. They call it “repatriating.” I can’t remember what the Nazis called it.
If Russians want Ukrainian grain, sunflower oil and other agricultural products, let them put up the money instead of sending 100,000 poorly trained, minimally equipped young men to die on residential streets, in parks, on bridges without collecting their corpses.
There can be only one explanation: to satisfy a megalomaniac who gets his jollies from power. Being, as rumored, one of the world’s richest men isn’t enough. I doubt even an extra six inches of height would help but it’s certainly worth a try. So he poses bare-chested, on horseback.
Think how he’d love to flip a switch that triggered an earthquake in Kyiv.
That won’t happen. Instead, he’ll just keep murdering civilians, a few hundred at a time, until his time is up. And that sly little smirk on his face will linger as he watches the U.S. spend billions shoring up the Ukrainian military and providing humanitarian aid to its populace.
Lately I’m hearing broadcasters use the phrase “cold war,” predicting a conflict that drags on until one side collapses from depletion and/or exhaustion. The previous one, albeit a non-shooting one, lasted 45 years.
Otherwise, life still goes on. Sadly, a new despot or natural disaster (or school shooting) is always just a few newscasts away.
China? North Korea? We survived COVID. Maybe global warming?
But the question lingers: How can any government help after a natural disaster with one hand — as Russia did by sending rescue teams — while pulling the trigger on grannies with the other?
Hey, I’d better watch out. Journalists have been known to disappear or worse for expressing inflammatory opinions. If that happens, I’ll play Red Riding Hood. Follow the trail of breadcrumbs….
