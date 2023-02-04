There is a concept in psychology known as the Baader–Meinhof phenomenon, or what’s commonly known as the frequency illusion. After noticing something for the first time, you tend to notice it more often, leading to a belief that it has an increased frequency of occurrence. This is most common when you buy a new car and then notice over the course of a few days how many other people are driving the same car.
The frequency illusion hit me last week as I stood off to the side of the lobby at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, waiting for my wife, Catherine, to park the car and join me. Leaning slightly on the walker in front of me, I could not help but notice all the other patients slowly making their ways by me, with their own walkers, canes and scooters — the walking wounded.
Lots of us are walking around with some manner of metal, porcelain or plastic in or upon our bodies. Those of us who have recently joined the club, as it were, still rely on our “assistance tools” to move or manage.
It’s been almost four weeks since they sawed off the head of my right femur and replaced it with a knobbed titanium stake, fitting the knobby end into a reconstructed hip joint and pounding the other spiky end into my femur with a mallet. Within about two hours from getting wheeled back to surgery, I was awake and drinking what seemed the world’s greatest cup of coffee and munching on a Jersey Mike’s sub. I was feeling no pain and in a great mood. Those were some awesome drugs.
Not too long ago, I’d have spent at least a night in a hospital and put through a regimen of physical therapy. Instead, after my sub and a slow walk around the ward, I got in the car and took my new titanium hip home, released on my own recognizance.
Surgery is the least of it; recovery is the worst of it. I had traumatized muscles, nerve bundles and a 7-inch incision that dictated the terms. On day one, I could barely lift my repaired hip over the 1-inch lip into the shower. I was in tears. Everything hurt. Sleep was impossible.
“Exercise,” apart from a few prescribed movements to help loosen up the hip, involved walking around the house. For the first week, each hour I was awake, I’d get up from the chair that was my home for about 19 hours a day and, with my walker, trace figure-eights between the living room, kitchen and hallways — then return, exhausted and crabby, to my chair.
Since I couldn’t bend — and I still can’t and won’t for a while — I made sure before surgery to buy a “hip kit,” which consisted of four types of elongated tools. It’s not until you can’t bend that you realize how much you take for granted the simple task of getting dressed, loading the dishwasher or finding the TV remote.
In addition to “grab” tools, the hip kit included a little U-shaped plastic piece with two ends of rope. You put your sock over the U piece, then step into it with your foot. Grabbing the rope ends, you then wiggle upward and pull the plastic up and out and it slides the sock on your foot. Brilliant!
Also, for my birthday, I requested from my daughter a shoe horn that extends 3 feet, so I could put slippers on comfortably. Double brilliant!
Putting on pants requires two grab tools to hold clothes so I, sitting on the edge of the bed, can then step into them. Then, I pull the sticks up and finish the job.
Early on, Catherine took an old backpack and strapped it to the front of the walker, so I could carry around all my assistance tools, much like a golf caddie. I’ve grown adept at using my grab tools, even to pick pills up off the floor. Early on, I gave myself the nickname Johnny Two Sticks. Catherine couldn’t stop laughing — at me, I’m pretty sure.
Apart from everything else, the single biggest impact on recovery is sleep. For the first two weeks, I could not move in bed beyond laying on my back. My body ached and would go numb from not moving. I could not go more than an hour without waking and gingerly sitting on the bed’s edge to bend and flex, then lay down again for an hour.
It was just this past week, when I could again begin moving and rolling over in bed, that I began to see an end in sight.
I’ve resumed working limited hours from home and will do so for the next few weeks while the healing continues. A number of you have sent notes of good wishes, and I thank you for that.
None of this would have been possible except for the good grace, humor and love of my wife, who suffered through it all and refused to let me out of her sight. I’m on the mend because of her.
The real test comes in a couple of weeks. My son and I have tickets to the Carolina Hurricanes’ outdoor hockey game in Raleigh. Johnny Two Sticks will be the one in the backpack, with his grab tools poking out, and tottering on his cane. That may be something to see, but it will be no illusion.
