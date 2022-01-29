On Jan. 22, Lia Thomas, transgender-female at the University of Pennsylvania, defeated the best of Harvard University’s women’s swim team, smashing records in the process. Formerly, Will Thomas had competed on his college’s male swim team.
Asked his opinion about trans-females on female teams, Olympic gold medal champion swimmer Michael Phelps acknowledged the complexity of the issue. But he added, “there needs to be a level playing field, that’s what sports is.”
Chicago sports performance coach Linda Blade said, “Well of course women’s records are being smashed.” An anonymous teammate said Lia Thomas was not even close to being competitive when competing against men. And a 2021 Gallup poll found that “62 percent of American respondents believed that transgender athletes should only be permitted to compete in sports that correspond with their gender at birth.”
Washingtonpost.com calls the issue of transgender athletes “the most vexing, emotionally charged debate in global sports,” and said it may be impossible to preserve all-female athletics and be fully inclusive of transgender females, as well.
Duke University law professor Doriane Coleman says the matter “draws into question the definition of ‘woman.’ Should the definition be biology or self-identity?
Beth Stelzer, of Save Women’s Sports, is less diplomatic: “what a woman is, is being erased.”
Coleman, a specialist in sex-discrimination matters, ventures that “the Equality Act largely passed by Democrats in the House, and (President) Biden’s interpretation of Title IX, result in the conclusion that there can still be all-female sports teams, but that they must allow males to participate on them.”
To the Biden Administration, there is no incongruity as long as males self-identify as females. One of President Biden’s first executive orders was aimed at preventing discrimination on the basis of gender or sexual orientation. To that end, he directed the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to accept and resolve allegations of Title IX violations.
Title IX refers to a 1972 amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It says, in part, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
“The Equality Act” was passed almost totally by Democrats in the U.S. House last February. It has not been considered in the Senate, but Biden has said he would sign it if it passed a Senate vote. Section 2 of the Act reads that “an individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room and a dressing room that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.”
President Biden’s position derives from an expanded interpretation of a June 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia. In that case, the plaintiff argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination “in the workplace” on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination.
The Court commented that “homosexuality and transgender status are inextricably bound up with sex.” Douglas NeJaime, professor of law at Yale Law School, said that legal reasoning “would apply to a range of federal laws that prohibit sex discrimination, including in education.”
Seemingly then, federal law is developing so as to bar policies prohibiting transgender student athletes from participating in athletic activities congruent with their self-declared gender identity. But caveats exist.
First, the Supreme Court has twice refused to review federal courts of appeals decisions specific to Oregon, and separately, to Virginia. The lower decisions allowed transgender males to use high school locker rooms and bathrooms for males.
Therefore, there is no nationwide precedent. Second, six of the nine justices now are ideologically conservative. Third, a flurry of new state laws and proposed laws would prevent transgender athletes from participating in sports using their identified gender rather than their biological sex.
Inevitably, the Supreme Court will confront challenges to those laws. As of December 2021, nine states had enacted such laws; 23 states had bills pending that would limit transgender students access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms.
In Idaho and West Virginia, the laws have been put on hold by federal judges.
The issue has not yet come up in the North Carolina General Assembly, though if considered, it would probably pass. In general Republicans support such legislation and Republicans have a majority in both houses. But Republicans do not have a veto-proof majority, and given Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s history, a veto would be expected.
As with most new law proposals, NC House Bill 358 — the Save Women’s Sports Act — begins with requisite Whereas clauses, offered to justified the need. The first clause begins with a bit of levity: “Whereas, there are ‘[i]nherent differences’ between men and women, and these differences remain cause for celebration . . . .”
Amen to that.
Michael Smith lives in Southern Pines.
